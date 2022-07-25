Triple H Set To Lead WWE Creative

It's officially time to play the game. Days after it was announced that he would be resuming his position as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, Paul "Triple H" Levesque is set to "assume all responsibilities related to WWE creative." WWE confirmed this news to Fightful, who clarified that Triple H is leading all creative within WWE. This is the latest void to be filled following Vince McMahon's retirement, as McMahon previously served as WWE Chairman, CEO, and leader of the creative department. This position is nothing new to Triple H, as he was a creative lead in NXT during that brand's black and gold era.

WWE's full statement can be read below:

Company Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) and its Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-Chief Executive Officers. Ms. McMahon has also been appointed Chairwoman of the Board, and Mr. Khan will continue to serve as a member of the Board. These appointments follow Vince McMahon's retirement announcement on Friday, July 22. "We are grateful for the opportunity to lead WWE together with our unmatched management team," said Ms. McMahon and Mr. Khan. "We recognize this is a tremendous opportunity and responsibility, and we look forward to serving the WWE Universe." Additionally, WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE's creative, in addition to his regular duties. Below are preliminary financial results for the second quarter 2022. Further details regarding these matters can be found in the Form 8-K filed today by the Company with the SEC.

Triple H will run creative alongside his position with talent relations, which he assumed from Bruce Prichard. Prichard was only serving in that role in the interim, as previous EVP of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis is currently on indefinite leave from WWE as an alleged misconduct investigation continues.

"I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of talent relations," Triple H said last week. "I'm healthy, fired up and ready to take charge."

The Cerebral Assassin's return to WWE as a full-time executive comes after he stepped away from the company last fall following a cardiac event. That health scare forced Triple H into retirement from in-ring competition, but based on these recent behind the scenes developments, it's clear that The Game's contributions to WWE are just getting started.