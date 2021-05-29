Paige Banned From Twitch, Returning Soon

✖

Paige got banned from Twitch, but she’s returning soon. Saraya-Jade Bevis is wondering what happened to get her account banned, and so are her fans. The news came down this weekend and just about everyone is scratching their heads at it. Comicbook.com reached out for comment and she said, "I'll be back real soon." In a time where more and more people have seen their social media accounts get zapped for nebulous reasons, Paige is just the latest story. There are some sleuths on the SquaredCircle Reddit that believe that she’s been DMCA’d. It would be hard to triangulate how and when the violation occurred. (Not to mention if it would even constitute such draconian measures.) For now, all the beloved performer can do is sit and wait for the appeals process to play out.

When WWE made the move to pull back on Superstars having their own Twitch channels, Paige had some choice words about it on a stream.

"There may be a time where I have to stop streaming. I'll have to walk away. If I have to leave, we have to make today and Saturday fucking crazy. I've honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore. Now I have to make a very important decision. I'm fucking tired, man. I broke my fucking neck twice, twice for this company. Over fucking worked. I broke my fucking neck twice for this company. They don't realize that this community isn't about subs.”

“We build a community and family where this is an escape for a lot of people, including myself. I can't wrestle anymore. I was worked so hard in WWE that I can't wrestle anymore because my neck is fucked. My whole dreams got taken away. I had to have something that fulfilled that huge fucking void that I lost with wrestling,” she continued. “I couldn't wrestle anymore, something I lived and breathed since I was a fetus, and it got ripped away from me. I had to find something that I could fill a little bit of that and Twitch was a wonderful thing for me. It's such a wonderful place for me.”

"I understand if they're like, 'you're wrestling every day and doing shows every day,' but I'm an injured wrestler. I get used for media stuff, sometimes, but at the end of the day, I'm in my house going fucking crazy and I need something to keep me sane,” Paige added. “Twitch was my escape. Right now, I'm just sitting on my fucking ass. People think I should be thankful that I still have a fucking job, and I am, but it doesn't mean I should be treated like fucking shit. I had my neck taken away from me twice. You can't take away my Twitch too. I'm gonna keep streaming, we'll see how that goes.”

