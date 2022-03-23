Two Pro Wrestling Legends, Including a WWE Hall of Famer, Appear on Steve Harvey’s Court

Fans of professional wrestling got an interesting surprise when they tuned into the latest episode of Steve Harvey’s Court, as the plaintiff and defendant in one of the cases ended up being Jim Morrison (JJ Dillon) and Kevin Sullivan (Taskmaster). Morrison, the plaintiff, sued Sullivan over $7,500 that Morrison loaned Sullivan and Sullivan has yet to pay him back (via WrestlingInc). Morrison said he lent the money to Sullivan to purchase a boat, and Sullivan says a due date for the repayment was never set. In the video Morrison says “I lent $7,500 dollars to a friend that I’d known for a long time, and he was going to use it, to my understanding, to buy a boat. And that he indicated he was going to pay me as soon as he could.”

That’s when Morrison revealed it’s been 5 years since that initial loan, and Harvey and the audience were taken aback when they heard the timeframe. Morrison said “Soon as he could couldn’t possibly be 5 years later because that’s how long it’s been. That’s why I’m here.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sullivan then responded to Morrison’s claim, saying “well I’m not denying that he lent me $7,500. I said how can I pay you, he said whenever. Dictionary says whenever means no specific amount of time.”

This drew quite a few laughs from the audience in attendance and Harvey looked pretty befuddled but amused himself. He then asked Jim how long they knew each other and how they met, and he told them forty-plus years. “Both of us are from the world of professional wrestling. I’m better known as JJ Dillon of Ric Flair and the Four Horsemen,” Morrison said.

Harvey welcomed them both to his show and revealed he has been a wrestling fan since he was a little boy. Harvey asked who Sullivan went by in the ring and he said “I went as The Taskmaster. I was trying to get rid of Hulk Hogan for four years.”

Harvey ended up rolling in Morrison’s favor, which meant Sullivan would need to pay him back the money he owed in its entirety. Harvey then threw a curveball in the ruling when he revealed the court would pay Morrison back the money instead of Sullivan due to his love of professional wrestling. So in the end, Morrison got his money, Sullivan got to keep his money, and Harvey got to meet two wrestling legends.