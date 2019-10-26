Tyson Fury and WWE Update: Possible Future Matches, His Training

Tyson Fury has been diligently training for his first-ever WWE match down at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Fury has been training closely with Johnny Moss, a former U.K. wrestler who has been working at the Performance Center since 2017. Moss has been very complimentary to Fury and how quickly he has come along in getting ready for his first match. He noted on Twitter that Fury will “shock the world” when he steps into the ring for the first time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Honoured to be coaching @Tyson_Fury for his first ever pro wrestling match on Oct 31st in Saudi Arabia!! He’s gonna shock the world!#WWE #wwecrownjewel #tysonfury pic.twitter.com/eUYhqFRwjs — Johnny Moss (@Johnny_Moss) October 23, 2019

The word right now on Fury’s future with WWE is that this match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel is a one-off. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him work with the company again down the road as he is said to be having a great time in the wrestling industry.

Fury’s primary goal at this moment in time will always be his boxing career as he is one of the major stars in the heavyweight division that is looking to rekindle American interest in the division.

PWInsider reports that the Crown Jewel match is the only bout that Fury is signed for, but don’t be surprised to see him pop up in WWE again down the line due to the success he has had in a short period of time and how much he has enjoyed himself.

Who do you think will win the match between Strowman and Fury at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE!