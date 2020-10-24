UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov Retires After Quick Victory Over Justin Gaethje

✖

Khabib Nurmagomedov is calling it quits in the UFC after a shocking reveal at UFC 254. The undefeated fighter had just got done absolutely destroying Justin Gaethje via submission. Then after the bout, he let the world know that he was walking away from the sport. Nobody really expected this outcome, but it has become routine for fighters to take that opportunity after big wins. Every time the UFC has challenged the Russian fighter, he has come through with flying colors. A lot of casual fight fans probably only came to know him because of his highly-touted fight with Conor McGregor that saw Nurmagomedov dispatch the brash fighter. Now, UFC will be without another star and a power vacuum will open up in his absence.

This is a developing story.

Photo Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports