Watch: Video Clip of Undertaker and Shawn Michaels Doing Their Signature Rises Goes Viral

A iconic video clip from the rivalry between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker started trending on Reddit on Thursday.

The clip, titled “Two legends with their signature rises” shows a moment from late in the 2007 Royal Rumble match when Undertaker sat up while HBK kipped up onto his feet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The spot cam just after Michaels had eliminated Edge, leaving on he and Undertaker in the ring at the end of the 30-man match. The two traded moves back and forth for several minutes before Undertaker countered a Sweet Chin Music attempt from Michaels by tossing the Hall of Famer out of the ring.

The win propelled Undertaker to a match with Batista for WrestleMania 23 and planted the seeds for a rivalry between the two that would pay off years later. Fast forward two years and Michaels, after freeing himself from needing to work for JBL, challenged Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 25 for a chance to break his undefeated streak. Michaels would lose in what is considered one of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all time, but by the start of the following year the loss had consumed him. He challenged “The Phenom” to a rematch while accepting the Slammy award for Match of the Year, but Undertaker initially declined. HBK then did everything he could to try and earn a match with Undertaker, first by competing in the Royal Rumble and then by costing “The Deadman” the World Heavyweight Championship during an Elimination Chamber match.

Undertaker finally agreed to the rematch, only this time Michaels had to put his career on the line. Michaels once again lost, effectively ending his in-ring career.

But the feud wasn’t over quite yet. Two years later Michaels was the special guest referee for a WrestleMania XXVIII match between Undertaker and Triple H inside Hell in a Cell, but couldn’t help break the streak even after he superkicked Undertaker right into a Pedigree.

Fast forward again to late 2018 when, after months of feuding between the Brothers of Destruction and D-Generation X, Michaels finally chose to come out of retirement for a tag team match at Crown Jewel. Michaels would go on to say in interviews that the didn’t feel like the return “counted” as him coming out of retirement, and he openly referred to the match as “embarrassing” in promos on WWE television.

Since retiring Michaels has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice — once in 2011 by himself and again in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.