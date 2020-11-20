The Undertaker and Snoop Dogg Collaborate On New WWE Merchandise

Here's one we didn't see coming: The Undertaker and Snoop Dogg have launched a merchandise line together through WWE Shop. Both men are WWE Hall of Famers, with Snoop having been inducted into the celebrity wing. The legendary rapper is also a relative of current WWE star Sasha Banks. As a long time wrestling fan, we have to think that this is a dream come true for the multi-time platinum recording artist.

WWE announced that the two have collaborated on 8 t-shirts, 1 hoodie, 1 long sleeve t-shirt, 1 beanie, and 1 poster. The merchandise launched this afternoon the WWE Shop in advance of WWE celebrating Taker's 30 year anniversary with the company this Sunday at the Survivor Series.

WWE's full announcement on the partnership:

Undertaker and Snoop Dog collaborate on iconic merchandise collection Emerging from the darkness on Nov. 22, 1990, Undertaker made his debut at Survivor Series and has left a lasting impact on the sports-entertainment industry ever since. Three years and one day later, with his mind on his money and his money on his mind, Snoop Dogg arrived and changed the landscape of rap music and pop culture forever with his debut album. As reported by Complex, "The Original Deadman" and "The Original Gangsta" are collaborating on the new Undertaker X Snoop Dogg collection of merchandise. The collection will be available at today at 2 p.m. ET at WWEShop.com to the WWE Universe. In an homage to the best to ever do it, the crossover line is a celebration of mutual respect between two icons who redefined their industries while creating legacies that will never die. The collection includes: The Undertaker X Snoop Dogg collection includes: * 8 T-shirts

* 1 hoodie

* 1 long sleeve T-shirt

* 1 beanie

* Poster Don't miss Survivor Series this Sunday, Nov. 22, as WWE will celebrate Undertaker's legendary 30-year career with a Final Farewell. #Undertaker30

You can see some of the merchandise below.

(Photo: WWE)

Which item do you like best? Let us know in the comments section below!