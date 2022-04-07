Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Favorite AEW Star

Jade Cargill is currently holding it down in All Elite Wrestling as the TBS Champion, and she isn’t planning on letting that Title out of her grasp anytime soon. She’s become a favorite whenever she pops up on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, and thanks to an Instagram story you can add actress Vanessa Hudgens (Bad Boys 4 Life, Princess Switch) to her list of fans (via Sean Ross Sapp). Hudgens posted a screenshot of her television during AEW Dynamite that had Cargill giving a promo, and Hudgens included the caption “Icon” with a fire emoji and “@ms_cargill is *read the glasses*”, which read That B****.

So, it would appear Hudgens is both a fan of AEW and Cargill. Who knows, perhaps this is the perfect gateway for Hudgens to appear in AEW for a fun appearance, as All Elite has been open to that sort of thing in the past. Most of the celebrity appearances have been sports stars like Shaq or Mike Tyson, but that doesn’t mean Tony Khan couldn’t make it work with Hudgens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vanessa Hudgens posted Jade Cargill on her Instagram story pic.twitter.com/rOPBWfDRhm — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2022

Here’s hoping it happens because all I want is an AEW Princess Switch crossover. C’mon Tony, make it happen! The Princess All Elite Switch…has a good ring to it, right? Okay it needs some work but whatever, leave me alone. As for Cargill, she recently spoke to Complex Unsanctioned about her time in AEW thus far and the debate amongst some fans as to whether she would be better off in WWE. Cargill shot that theory down and couldn’t be happier with choosing to jump into AEW.

“I’m indifferent about it,” Cargill admitted. “I think AEW, we have more hardcore wrestling fans and I think WWE is more of the glitz and glamor, which I love that. Obviously, I’m about the glitz and glamor and I could see how that would be an easier pill to swallow for fans than for me to be at such a hardcore wrestling base like AEW. But I like where I’m at. I made a choice, I stuck with my choice and I would never, ever, ever, ever get the debut that I got here at AEW if I had gone to WWE. Like, I would never.

“Could I have been more polished? Maybe, I can see that. But I would have never had a debut like that. I would have never gotten the push I got. Maybe in like six years because they have such a cookie-cutter system and I would have never been emerged until someone was either pushed out, or something happened. And that’s how you have to look at things. I felt accepted. It was great that I had the opportunity to go there, but I also had the choice. I would have never got a better opportunity than me coming to AEW. So I think I’m very good where I’m at. I’m homegrown talent and I take a lot of pride in that.”

Do you want to see Hudgens make an appearance in AEW? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Wrestling Inc