Watch: Braun Strowman Discusses Emotional Intercontinental Title Victory

During Friday night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Braun Strowman captured his first singles gold in WWE by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

Following the show, Strowman took part in a photo shoot with his new title and was interviewed by Cathy Kelley. She asked him about the victory and his feud with Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Ever since I started this with Shinsuke, it’s been an uphill battle with basically fighting three other athletes with Sami Zayn and Cesaro being at his side throughout this whole thing,” Strowman said. “And you know, their tactics have worked a few times to keep me from coming up with the big W and getting this Intercontinental Championship, but tonight their plan backfired in their face. I hit Shinsuke Nakamura in the middle of the ring with the running powerslam, 1-2-3. Here I am, standing the new Intercontinental Champion.”

Strowman went on to admit that winning his first individual title was an emotional experience.

“You know, it was,” Strowman said. “I’m still very emotional. This is a hard thing for me to take all in, seeing as this is my first singles title that I’ve had as a WWE Superstar. I mean, this is a huge milestone for me. For 4.5 years I’ve been chasing this opportunity and finally tonight I got my hands on the Intercontinental Championship, and I don’t plan on letting go of this thing anytime soon.”

Strowman is a two-time WWE RAW tag team champion, but as previously mentioned, this is the first time he has held WWE singles gold. He has also previously won the Greatest Royal Rumble, Money In The Bank, and Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

What did you think of Strowman’s victory on Friday night? Let us know in the comments section below, and give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript]