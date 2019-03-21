Watch: Jimmy Uso Body Camera Footage From Arrest Released

Reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso was arrested in Detroit back in February for disorderly conduct and obstruction after getting into an alleged drunken conflict with local police. The incident took place when Naomi, Uso’s wife, was pulled over after driving the wrong way down a one-way street. Uso reportedly got out of the car, took off his shirt and squared up to one of the officers. The body camera footage from the incident was released this week, showing Uso after having already calmed down but slurring his words as he spoke to several officers. The footage was uploaded by local NBC affiliate WDIV.

“He’s had a lot to drink, he’s intoxicated,” Naomi said to an officer when asked how much Uso had to drink that evening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You understand me,” Uso said. “I’m in and out, man.”

WWE released a statement shortly after news of the arrest broke, writing “Jonathan Fatu (Uso’s real name) is responsible for his own personal actions.”

In her first update since the arrest, Naomi tweeted out, “Yes dear we are safe and ok thank you and love y’all.”

It appears the WWE didn’t punish Uso too harshly for the arrest, as he and his brother Jey won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships won the SmackDown tag titles by beating Shane McMahon and The Miz at Elimination Chamber shortly afterwards.

Since winning the titles, the pair have been teasing a match with The Hardy Boyz for WrestleMania 35 on television. Matt and Jeff Hardy teased the match further on their personal YouTube page.

“All this talk about the best tag team in the world, it’s made me wonder,” Jeff said. “And I’m tired of wondering. I’m going to be real honest in my opinion and real bold — I think it comes down to the Hardy Boyz and The Usos.”

“And I think this is something that we have to prove to ourselves, that we are still, currently, the best tag team in the world right now, presently in 2019,” Matt added. “We’ve already been dubbed the greatest tag team in all of time and space, but we’ve got to prove ourselves against you, Jimmy and Jey, the Usos. I mean, we’ve had classic matches with ‘sports entertainment’ brothers, the Christian and Edge’s, the Dudleys. The Hardys and the Usos (are) real life blood brothers. And we are ready to fight you anytime.”

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.