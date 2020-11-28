Watch: Trailer for Keith Lee Edition of WWE 24

It was revealed on Thursday evening that an upcoming edition of the WWE 24 series will focus in on Keith Lee. Lee was one of the top stars on the independent scene prior to signing with WWE, and his signing and debut with NXT brought a ton of outside excitement to the product. The documentary tells the story of Lee's rise to WWE, including footage from his independent days, his tryout, and some footage from his promo class at the WWE Performance Center.

"Not everything is easy. I decided I would find my own way," Lee says during the trailer. "You're talking about a guy who failed three times. They were like, 'Well you can't do moonsaults.' It was another no. You can't do all of these things. ... You can appear on the WWE radar, show them exactly why they should've said yes and prove that I was worthy all along."

The trailer also shows footage of Lee interacting with Vince McMahon, clips of his parents speaking, AJ Styles, Adam Cole, and more.

The WWE 24 series has been a hit ever since it debuted on the WWE Network years ago. Each upcoming release always amounts to must-see television for wrestling fans, and the edition on Keith Lee should prove to be no different. The series began in 2015 and the most recent episode (released last month) focused on Drew McIntyre. Lee revealed that he will be the focus of this upcoming episode in a post on Twitter.

He wrote:

"Amidst all the currents of this world... I am thankful. The people close to me. The #WWEUniverse. Struggles... victories. All of it built this...so far. The people who helped create this little piece of me. I look forward to offering it to you...the #Leegion #HappyThanksgiving"

