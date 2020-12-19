Watch: Kevin Owens And Paul Heyman In Must-See Talking Smack Segment
WWE's Talking Smack program has become must-see television in recent weeks. Recorded after SmackDown, the show often features talent in interview segments which are less scripted than what we see on Raw or SmackDown, and thus, much more natural (and frankly, better). Paul Heyman has really excelled on the show as a constant presence, as has Kevin Owens.
This week's edition of Talking Smack aired on FS1 rather than the WWE Network, which is the usual home to the show. With WWE SmackDown moved to FS1 due to the PAC-12 Championship Game, the network decided to air Talking Smack live immediately following SmackDown.
A sign of what's to come this Sunday at #WWETLC? @WWERomanReigns @FightOwensFight @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/yRFGdXIbEK— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2020
The show featured a pre-recorded interview with The Rock, and another must-see segment between Kevin Owens and Paul Heyman. After Owens was attacked by Jey Uso and Roman Reigns to close out SmackDown, he came to the Talking Smack set and gave an incredible promo next to Heyman.
"What you fear is the fact that you know what I said at the end of #SmackDown is true. You know I'll stop at nothing to take the #UniversalTitle back." - @FightOwensFight #WWETLC#TalkingSmack @FS1 pic.twitter.com/MJOUDOTmHI— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2020
He talked about how he wasn't going to attack Heyman unless he spoke, which had Heyman on edge the entire time. He talked about how he was going to defeat Reigns at TLC on Sunday and how he had reached a breaking point, noting that Heyman knew exactly what he was talking about.
It was some really great stuff. Check out some clips below.
"I fear Kevin Owens because I fear what Kevin Owens is going to bring out in Roman Reigns." - @HeymanHustle #TalkingSmack #WWETLC @WWERomanReigns @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/pVcC4fLW7A— WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2020
"I need you to make sure that @WWERomanReigns understands, that come Sunday, your boy is in trouble. - @FightOwensFight to @HeymanHustle #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/ED5gRmJttn— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 19, 2020
"After I beat @WWERomanReigns on Sunday, and I take the Universal Title, you have my number. Call me, then we can talk." - @FightOwensFight to @HeymanHustle #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/oWGIIJeAcQ— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 19, 2020