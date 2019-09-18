Watch: Ric Flair, Rapper Offset Make Surprise Appearance During SmackDown Live

Charlotte Flair had some extra company during SmackDown Live on Tuesday night as her father, Ric Flair, and rapper Offset made surprise appearances on the show.

SmackDown took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia this week, which is the hometown of Offset. The rapper made headlines last year when he put out the song “Ric Flair Drip” alongside 21 Savage and Metro Boomin.

The song received considerable attention in the main stream, and Flair himself even appeared in the music video (which you can see below). The video currently has over 321 million views on YouTube.

Ric first appeared backstage alongside his daughter Charlotte, which garnered a big reaction from the live crowd.

Then, Offset appeared in the ring to introduce Charlotte as she made her entrance for a match with Sasha Banks. He was wearing one of Ric’s robes.

With WWE SmackDown moving to FOX on October 4th, we’re expecting many more cameos from celebrities during the show in the not too distant future.