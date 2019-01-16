The Miz Hosts Shane McMahon’s Birthday Celebration During SmackDown

Over the weekend, The Miz promised he would help Shane McMahon ring in his 49th birthday on SmackDown Live this week with the Best Birthday Bash Ever.

In the main event position of Tuesday night’s broadcast, that’s exactly what we got.

The Miz came out to a ring that was was decked out with a large birthday banner and tables loaded up with gifts, cake, and a gigantic trophy. After calling McMahon out, he wished him a happy birthday on behalf of the locker room and the fans in attendance. The Birmingham, Alabama immediately erupted in a Happy Birthday chant.

While McMahon said he normally shies away from birthday celebrations, The Miz explained that this one is different. He claimed to have had two birthday cakes (chocolate and vanilla) shipped from Shane’s favorite bakery. He said the trophy represented them being the best tag team in the world.

Miz talked about how it’s hard to shop for Shane McMahon, a man who has everything, but he said he found him something special. McMahon opened the package, which was the Air Jordan 33’s. For those unaware, McMahon is notoriously a sneaker head who has often worn Jordan’s over the years.

It’s gotta be the shoes! SHOES SHOES SHOES! No, Mars. pic.twitter.com/Sp5bdvHLnx — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 16, 2019

Miz’s next gift was a highlight video of some of Shane’s best moments over the years.

An emotional McMahon thanked Miz. He also thanked him for their emotional moments over the last couple of weeks in discussing what each other’s fathers meant to them. McMahon said that one of his biggest dreams growing up as he went to WWE events was to become a tag team champion and he said that he was glad he was going into the Rumble with Miz as his partner to make it happen.

As Miz lead a Happy Birthday song, they were interrupted by The Bar. Sheamus said that Vince McMahon was invited but he didn’t want to come because he doesn’t give a damn about Shane.

McMahon bashed The Bar for attacking The Miz two on one last week. He said they are going to close the show with a fair fight this week, The Miz vs. Sheamus one one one.

Though The Miz wasn’t dressed for competition and was originally skeptical, McMahon insisted this is what he wanted for his birthday. The Miz then happily obliged and the match closed out the show.

The ending saw Cesaro jump up on the ring apron trying to get involved, but Shane McMahon came to his partner’s aide and sent Miz threw a table (and cake) at ringside. This allowed Miz to roll up a distracted Sheamus for the pinfall.

Afterward, Shane and Miz took out Sheamus in the ring after he attempted to attack Shane. They set up Sheamus in one corner of the ring and Miz held a cake in his face as Shane jumped coast to coast with a dropkick, sending the cake into the face of Sheamus to conclude the broadcast.