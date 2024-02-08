Cody Rhodes Has “Made Decision” Regarding WWE WrestleMania 40 Match

WWE WrestleMania 40 awaits a decision on its headlining match. This past Friday on WWE SmackDown, Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, seemingly setting the stage for a WWE WrestleMania 39 rematch between the two. Instead, Rhodes shockingly revealed that he would not be coming after Reigns this April, making way for someone who knows Reigns “very well.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s music hit, leading to a stare down between the Brahma Bull and the Tribal Chief as WWE SmackDown went off the air. While the live Birmingham crowd erupted with applause, the excitement of the moment quickly came to pass.

#WeWantCody exploded on social media, with fans making that hashtag trend all weekend long. The surge of support for Rhodes also meant an uproar in distaste for The Rock, as Rock and Roman’s stare down quickly became the most disliked video in WWE’s YouTube history, amassing over 600,000 downvotes. This backlash led to WWE “monitoring” the situation, with some reports suggesting that the company could pivot plans once more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cody Rhodes Makes WrestleMania 40 Decision

The American Nightmare knows what comes next.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Cody Rhodes wrote a single sentence: “I’ve made my decision.”

This comes just hours before Rhodes is set to appear at the in Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena. That event will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson come face to face while other superstars like Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair stop by as well.

It’s worth noting that WWE never officially announced that Rock vs. Roman would be happening at WWE WrestleMania 40. Based on how WWE SmackDown ended, all signs pointed to it being locked in at this upcoming press conference, but the #WeWantCody backlash could axe those plans before they are truly set into motion.

The Rock appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier today and tapped into his “Hollywood Rock” heel persona, labelling Rhodes’s diehard supporters as “Cody crybabies.” This led to speculation that Rock could embrace the antagonist role within Rhodes’s story and open things up for a triple threat match between the two and Reigns.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live coverage and exclusive interviews from the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff.