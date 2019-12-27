Watch: Andrade Defeats Rey Mysterio for WWE US Title at MSG Live Event

It is incredibly rare for WWE titles to change hands at untelevised live events these days, but once in a while, the unexpected still happens.

Such was the case on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE brought their post-Christmas live tour to the “World’s Most Famous Arena” for a big live event, one of two events that the company was running on Thursday evening. There was another show happening a couple states to the west in Cincinatti, Ohio.

The MSG event featured a United States Championship match between the reigning champion, Rey Mysterio, and Andrade. It was Andrade who unexpectedly walked away with WWE gold.

The finish came when Mysterio went up to the top rope for a splash, but Andrade got his feet up to break up the attempt. He then quickly hit his Hammerlock DDT and covered for the pinfall. Fan footage posted to Twitter shows the finish of the bout below.

REY MYSTERIO JUST LOST THE US TITLE TO ANDRADE!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/JeWYsOYz5p — ᴼⁿᵉᵀʷᵉⁿᵗⁱⁱˢᵉᵛᵉⁿ ⁿ (@c_xx_vii) December 27, 2019

As you can see in the footage, there was a WWE camera man at ringside and we’ll undoubtedly see WWE’s professional footage on television this week.

This is the first time that Andrade has won gold as part of the RAW or SmackDown roster. He previously held the NXT Championship while part of that brand.