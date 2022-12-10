Wheeler Yuta Defies the Odds and Becomes New ROH Pure Champion at Final Battle

It was time for an awaited rematch at ROH Final Battle for the Pure Championship, as the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia was facing the man he took the Title from initially in Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta. Each wrestler would have three rope breaks to use during the match, but because of Garcia's gameplay, Yuta would end up using all of his much earlier than anyone anticipated. Despite the odds and being down to no rope breaks, Yuta was able to hit Garcia with a flurry of offense after a cover, never letting him breathe and gain a foothold, and he was able to knock out Garcia and get the win, becoming the new ROH Pure Champion.

Yuta was on the offensive early, but after surviving a big wave up front Garcia went about punishing Yuta, slamming him into the steel steps several times and then pinning his face against the exposed turnbuckle. Yuta would get some revenge in the corner, but then Garcia kept on the offensive, slamming Yuta into the turnbuckle and then pulling Yuta against the ropes with all his body weight, and that caused Yuta to call for the rope break a second time.

Yuta only had one left, and after taking another big shot Yuta hit Garcia with several quick strikes, but Garcia turned that into a stomp to the back of the neck. Garcia was very much in control at this point, but Yuta still kicked out of the ensuing cover.

Unfortunately for Yuta, Garcia got him to the ropes again and caused Yuta to have to use his final rope break, and Garcia kept the pressure on with a submission. Yuta was able to break the hold but Garcia went to lock him in again, though Yuta was able to counter this as well. Yuta hit heavy chops and a big boot and then he hit a brainbuster, giving Yuta some time to catch his breath.

More strikes were exchanged and then Yuta slingshotted off the ropes and hit a German Suplex and a big slam into a cover, but Garcia kicked out. Yuta then went for a splash but ate double knees from Garcia, who then spiked Yuta off the mat and went for the pin but he kicked out. Garcia locked in the Sharpshooter and Yuta tried to break it with the ropes but he was out of rope breaks. Yuta went to the outside and then was able to lock Garcia up and mangle his face a bit, breaking the hold. Garcia still didn't use a rope break.

Yuta was on the offensive back in the ring and hit a pile driver into a cover, but Garcia kicked out. Yuta then connected with more attacks and kept delivering big elbows to Garcia's head and neck, and they knocked Garcia out, making Yuta the new ROH Pure Champion.

ROH Final Battle card

ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (C) vs Claudio Castagnoli

ROH Women's Championship Match: Athena (C) def. Mercedes Martinez

ROH Tag Team Championship (Double Dog Collar Match): FTR (C) vs The Briscoe's

ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (C) vs Juice Robinson

ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (C) def. Daniel Garcia

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: The Embassy (C) def. Dalton Castle and The Boys

Swerve In Our Glory def. Shane Taylor Promotions

Blake Christian and AR Fox def. Rush and Dralistico

