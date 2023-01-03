Will Ospreay Praises Triple H's WWE Takeover

Since popping up on AEW programming in Summer 2022, western audiences have clamored for Will Ospreay to become a regular on weekly live wrestling television. The current IWGP United States Champion is contracted to New Japan Pro Wrestling until 2024, and while he has emphasized that his heart remains in the far east, "money talks" at the end of the day. Considering AEW's working relationship with NJPW, many have expected Tony Khan's promotion to be Ospreay's ultimate destination should he entertain working more regularly in America. That said, the inclusion of WWE superstar Karl Anderson at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 has made anything possible.

"I'm shocked at it," Ospreay told Fightful regarding WWE allowing Anderson to work for NJPW.

Even though the move is unprecedented, Ospreay noted that WWE's regime change makes it somewhat understandable that such a deal could be made possible.

"But in the same sense, now that Triple H is running the ship, it's got to be said, I think Triple H is a G. I think he's such a gangster," Ospreay continued. "I've always liked him. He's a cool dude. He clearly watches what goes on outside of his bubble, which is amazing, the fact that he's allowed Karl to have this dual deal is cool."

Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE creative this past summer following Vince McMahon's retirement. In his first six months, Triple H has brought back dozens of previously-released talent, utilized more long-term booking, brought the War Games match to the main roster, and granted SmackDown's Shinsuke Nakamura permission to compete for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Everything going on under the Triple H era has admittedly got Ospreay questioning what else could happen.

"It does make me wonder what doors could be open," Ospreay added. "I always want to know who is the best out of their crop. I always like testing myself and it would be very interesting if there was a way of making that door open. You never know."

WWE was linked to New Japan in 2021, as reports emerged that the two companies were flirting with a potential working relationship. This partnership would have seen then-WWE superstar Daniel Bryan (AEW's Bryan Danielson) compete in NJPW's G1 Climax tournament. Talks between WWE and NJPW ultimately fell through.

As for Ospreay's personal ties to WWE, the wrestling giant has seemingly been interested in the Aerial Assassin for over six years now. Back in 2016, Paul Heyman personally offered Ospreay a contract with EVOLVE, a promotion that was seen as a WWE feeder system before WWE outright bought them in 2020. Beyond that, Ospreay was scouted by William Regal and was presented with the opportunity to compete in the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic, which he turned down.

Ospreay puts his IWGP United States Title on the line against Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday, January 4th.