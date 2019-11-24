Women of Wrestling’s Adrenaline and Fire Become WOW Tag Team Champions

WOW Women of Wrestling lined up some impressive matches for tonight’s two-part season finale, and one of the most anticpated of the first hour happened to be the WOW Tag Team Championship match. The Monsters of Madness have been dominant in the division and weren’t keen on letting their Championship fall into the hands of the more recent team of Adrenaline and Fire, but the duo has already shown they can hang with anyone, and have already become a crowd favorite to boot. That’s why the Monsters of Madness put them through the wringer throughout the match, and it looked like they were going to pin Fire to seal the win, but Fire managed to surprise Hazard and pin her, making Adrenaline and Fire the new WOW Tag Team Champions.

It definitely took the Monsters of Madness by surprise, and they tried to protest the win, but there was nothing they could do, and the confetti would soon hit the ring as Adrenaline and Fire celebrated their new Champion status. The celebration wouldn’t last long though, as they were soon ambushed by a new Tag Team, but they are still the new Champions, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can find the official descriptions and full cards for both episodes of Women of Wrestling below.

WOW – Women Of Wrestling Tag Team Championship Series concludes with Adrenaline and Fire taking the win!!! #ANDNEW 🔥🏆 #WOWSuperheroes pic.twitter.com/Sf4zJKuVn9 — WOW (@wowsuperheroes) November 24, 2019

“It’s The Monsters of Madness vs. Adrenaline and Fire. Both teams will test their metal. In the end only one will claim victory as The WOW Tag Team Champions of the World! Will speed overcome power and strength? Or will size dominate the underdogs? One thing is for sure, you will be shocked at the conclusion!”

Card Includes:

6-Woman Tag Team Match – Psycho Sisters, Razor and Fury and Mezmeriah vs. Sassy Massy and Chantilly Chella and Keta Rush

The Disciplinarian (managed by IQ Superior, Samantha Smart) vs. The Pearl of the Philippines, Reyna Reyes

Main Event – Monsters of Madness, Havok and Hazard vs. Adrenaline and Fire

The second episode of the doubleheader premieres at 9 pm est/6 pm pst, and located below is the episode description.

“Since day one when Abilene Maverick “accidentally” poured tea on Stephy Slays, Stephy has endured Abilene’s teasing and bullying. After avoiding a match with Stephy on several occasions due to suspicious claims of injury, the match has finally been set. Will the bullying finally get slayed? And after weeks of avoiding The Beast, Tessa Blanchard must put it all on the line to prove she is the industries best in an epic Main Event Match for The WOW World Championship Title. Will The Beast finally make her mark?!”

Card Includes:

The Governor’s Daughter, Abilene Maverick vs. Stephy Slays

Holidead vs. Princess Aussie

Main Event – The Beast vs. Champion Tessa Blanchard

Plus – Teal Piper makes her WOW on-screen debut

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WOW!