WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Sign Caught Fire Again After Brock Lesnar Won the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble

The WrestleMania 38 sign hanging from the rafters of The Dome at America’s Center during the 2022 Royal Rumble had a rough Saturday night. The show marked the sign’s debut, and like every year it had pyro set to go off after each of the Royal Rumbles ended with their winners pointing at the sign. But after Ronda Rousey made her ceremonial point following her Rumble win, the sign caught on fire after the pyro went off — resulting in videos of the sign melting as Becky Lynch and Doudrop made their entrances for the Raw Women’s Championship bout.

The sign was lowered and all signs of a fire were put out by the time Lynch vs. Doudrop was over. Unfortunately, the sign went right back to being on fire after Brock Lesnar won the Men’s Rumble match.

The sign is on fire again!!! pic.twitter.com/dNYuIzUJVR — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 30, 2022

WrestleMania 38 will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas on April 2-3. The only pay-per-view WWE has lined between now and then is the Elimination Chamber, slotted for Feb. 19 in Jeddah.

Between Lesnar’s Rumble win and Roman Reigns costing him the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley earlier in the night, it’s pretty clear that “The Beast” and “The Tribal Chief” will be clashing at WrestleMania for the third time in seven years. Paul Heyman, who switched allegiances during the show back to being Reigns’ special counsel, argued in an interview last year with Ariel Helwani that Reigns vs. Lesnar was the biggest box office draw WWE can possibly produce at the moment.

“Did it end the storyline or did it make it more compelling and more intriguing? Or Big E? Or Drew McIntyre? I can certainly make the case for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre as well,” Heyman said. “Is there a time and a place for Roman Reigns vs. The Rock? Absolutely. Is Hollywood the place to do it? Seems like a natural place for The Rock to main event his final main event at WrestleMania. I don’t think this coming April is the place for Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne Johnson.”

