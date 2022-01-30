WWE Royal Rumble: Pyro Causes WrestleMania 38 Sign to Melt

Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events of the year for the WWE, often referred to as one of the biggest stops on the road to WrestleMania, but it seems that the sign for the biggest event in World Wrestling Entertainment’s year has run into quite the problem. Apparently, the sign itself has caught on fire, causing a number of fans present at this year’s Royal Rumble to be evacuated. While the sign has been extinguished apparently, the news is making the rounds on social media as the Pay-Per-View event continues.

Twitter User Jake Hausen captured video of the startling event that took place at this year’s Royal Rumble:

Twitter Users Sean Ross Snap and Gunner McGillibutty shared photos of the Wrestlemania sign catching on fire, causing a number of fans to have to be evacuated and the sign currently blocking the view of many others that are still in the stands of the Royal Rumble 2022 Event:

One of the biggest moments for many wrestlers that are a part of Royal Rumble is being able to point at the giant WrestleMania sign that is hanging above the ring, but it seems as though this might no longer be possible for the rest of the night, which will make the Men’s Royal Rumble battle royale a tad awkward for whoever wins. With Ronda Rousey taking the victory in the Women’s Battle Royale and Roman Reigns disqualifying in his match against Seth Rollins, the night has had plenty of surprises.

Our very own Brandon Davis sent an update from Twitter that the sign has been fixed quickly and is set to go back up above the ring:

