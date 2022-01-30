Brock Lesnar Wins His Second Career WWE Royal Rumble as Surprise No. 30 Entrant

Brock Lesnar entered the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble as the surprise No. 30 entrant and won the match with ease, eliminating Randy Orton, Bad Bunny, Riddle, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre to win the match. Earlier in the night Lesnar saw his WWE Championship reign come to an abrupt end when Roman Reigns nailed him with a Spear while the referee was knocked out. Paul Heyman then betrayed Lesnar and handed Reigns the WWE Championship, allowing “The Tribal Chief” to smack him across the face and allow Lashley to make the cover.

The final sequence saw Lesnar stand face-to-face with Lesnar, calling back to their Royal Rumble and WrestleMania encounters from 2020. “The Beast” managed to block a Claymore Kick and tossed “The Scottish Warrior” out of the ring with an F-5. This marked Lesnar’s second Rumble win, with his first coming back in 2003.

Below are the complete results from the 2022 Royal Rumble. WWE will return to pay-per-view on Feb. 19 with the annual Elimination Chamber event, taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns via DQ

Women's Royal Rumble: Ronda Rousey wins as the No. 28 entrant

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Doudrop

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Brock Lesnar

Edge & Beth Phoenix def. The Miz & Maryse

Men’s Royal Rumble: Brock Lesnar wins as the No. 30 entrant

This story is developing…