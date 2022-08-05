"Wrestling" and "Wrestler" Reportedly No Longer Banned Terms in WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment is in a new era, and it is putting an emphasis on that second word. Since Vince McMahon retired from both his corporate and creative positions within the company, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has begun making subtle alterations to WWE's presentation. The new head of creative has allowed talent to improvise more, both on the microphone and in the ring. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre's recent old-fashioned Donnybrook Match was said to have been mostly called on the fly, and received praise from fans and fellow superstars alike. Speaking of the latter, WWE talent are reportedly free to be classified as what they actually are once again: wrestlers.

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that "wrestling" and "wrestler" are "no longer considered 'dirty words' in WWE." Both terms have been absent from WWE programming for years, as Vince McMahon's regime favored "sports-entertainment" and "sports-entertainer" as substitutes. This was even exemplified on WWE television, as an April episode of Monday Night Raw featured The Miz "correcting" Cody Rhodes when the American Nightmare used frowned upon phrases.

"Every piece of that road provides me with crystal clear clarity on not what I want to do, but what I need to do," Rhodes said. "And that is win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt."

"It's a title," Miz replied. "A belt holds up your pants."

"I came back to beat the very best wrestlers in all of WWE," Rhodes continued.

"Superstars," Miz corrected.

This is good news for Rhodes in particular, who will save himself quite a bit of cash in future promos.

"If they fine me $1000 every time I say belts, I'm fine with it. Belts," Rhodes said at San Diego Comic-Con. "It can be a title belt, sure, it's a championship. But it also physically goes around your waist. It's a belt."

While "wrestling" and "wrestler" are reportedly safe to use again, there are plenty of still-banned terms as of this writing. Blood, choke, belt, strap, diva, head shot, trauma, kayfabe, Mofos, house show, DQ, The Anti-Diva, spinal injuries, victim, violence, violent, wrestling, wrestlers, WWF, wifebeater, curb stomp, phrases including the word "push" and "being over," babyface, heel, job, jobber, card, strangle, kill and murder were listed as prohibited terms as of last September.

This relaxed view on WWE lingo has given some talent a boost in the eyes of fans, especially with SmackDown play-by-play announcer Michael Cole. Cole's SummerSlam commentary was touted as some of the best work of his career, particularly due to the longtime voice of WWE being allowed to be himself more. After color commentator Corey Graves noted that he liked Cole better when he wasn't allowed to have an opinion, the veteran announcer shot back with, "That's changed. A lot's changed."