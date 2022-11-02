WWE: Idea Pitched to Change the WWE 24/7 Championship

The WWE 24/7 Championship was first introduced on May 20, 2019. And while the title has produced a number of viral moments, it has taken a severe nosedive in terms of TV time in recent months. Ever since Triple H took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, the title has only changed hands exclusively on live events. Dana Brooke is the current champion and is on her 15th reign, six of which have taken place under the Triple H regime. Brooke recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston and pitched an idea to transform the title into a Women's Intercontinental Championship, giving WWE's Women's Division a midcard championship.

"I've been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into an IC title. I think it would be amazing," Brooke said (h/t Fightful). "We're building a roster, we have amazing women on the roster. With everyone coming back, why not? We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up. You have the storylines that are going for the women's titles, but the rest are just little stories in the mix. Why not go for an IC Title? This way, it's not secondary, it's just another thing to pour your heart and soul in and have that title and be given that opportunity and enhance the women's division."

Dana Brooke's Heat With Seth Rollins

Brooke recently popped up on Twitter to take issue with a recent comment Seth Rollins made about Austin Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on her title. She wrote back at the time, "Talk is CHEAP!! I work my a— off every single day & will not tolerate this s— anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!" She further explained her reaction elsewhere in the aforementioned interview.

"I've taken [the criticism] many times," she said (h/t WrestleZone). "Sam Roberts, Corey Graves, now Seth Rollins. They don't see what I do behind [the] scenes. It's always about an opportunity and I'm waiting on that opportunity to come out there and show them what I can do. But behind the scenes, I'm working 24/7. I'm in the ring here. I'm working out at the gym. I do boxing classes. I work on promo skills, acting classes, everything. I'm doing it all and again, never missed a day of work ever. I've had deaths in the family. I've showed up to work that following week just because I want that opportunity, I really do. People always see what is showcased out there in the ring or what's on TV, but they never see how someone is working behind the scenes, and I promise you I'm the hardest working woman. I said talk is cheap because I have that aggression. I have that pent-up anger inside that I'm just ready to let out and show the world that I can do it. Trust me, I can do it. I'm just as good and as equal as every other woman on the roster. And at the end of the day, my time will come."