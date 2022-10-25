Current WWE Star is Furious Over Being Jokingly Mentioned on This Week's WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was on commentary for this week's Monday Night Raw during a match between Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali. Before helping Theory win, Rollins joked that "Mr. Money in the Bank" would have an easier time cashing in his briefcase if it were on Dana Brooke, the current 24/7 Champion. Brooke is on her 13th reign as champion and has held the title for more than 300 days, but the title hasn't changed hands on WWE television since Triple H took over WWE Creative.

Brooke took offense to the comment, writing on Twitter, "Talk is CHEAP!! I work my a— off every single day & will not tolerate this s— anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE!"

Dana Brooke's WWE History

Brooke signed with WWE in July 2013 and made her televised in-ring debut in April 2015. She jumped up to the Raw roster a year and was initially paired up with Emma, but quickly pivoted to becoming Charlotte Flair's protege. She'd go on to be the manager of Titus Worldwide, teamed with the likes of Carmella, Lacey Evans and Mandy Rose and was briefly "married" to Reggie. She's currently on a five-year deal that will keep her with the promotion until 2024.

Outside of her 24/7 reigns, Brooke has found no luck in capturing championships in WWE. Her first shot at the Raw Women's Championship in March 2019 resulted in a 19-second loss against Ronda Rousey, and the only other time she has competed for a singles championship was the 2020 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match when Becky Lynch had secretly vacated her Raw Women's Championship and placed it inside the briefcase.

