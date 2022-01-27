WWE 2K22: All Official Wrestler Ratings Revealed So Far (Updated)

Today G4 and UpUpDownDown held a special presentation where they revealed a host of new superstar ratings (and even some new roster additions) for the anticipated WWE 2K22, and we’ve collected all of the revealed ratings in one handy place starting on the next slide. Today we got ratings for superstars like Becky Lynch, Ricochet, The Usos, Sasha Banks, Riddle, Liv Morgan, Natalya, AJ Styles, Bayley, King Woods, and of course Rey Mysterio, who is this year’s cover star. Not everyone loved their ratings mind you (especially The Miz), and we could argue with more than a few of them, but that’s kind of the fun of it all at the end of the day. You can check out all of the ratings on the next slide.

So far the ratings are spread out pretty evenly between current superstars and legends, and most of the reveals are pretty high. That said, there will be plenty of discussion around Belair, who I feel comes in lower than she should be ratings-wise. We’ll see how everyone else stacks up, as she is the only member of the women’s division revealed so far.

You can check out the ratings on the next slide, and you can find all the details on the nWo 4-Life Edition below.

The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in digital format.

King Woods

Rating: 86

Rounding out the ratings reveals was King Woods, who as his name suggests, has had a fantastic run over the past year. Not only did he win the King of the Ring and become King Woods, but he also joined G4 and still held down the UpUpDownDown channel. That’s why he was a little beside himself at the rating, which turned out to be 86, but that is still a great rating.

Bayley

Rating: 80

2021 was shaping up. tobe another banner year for Bayley, as she kicked things off with stellar pay-per-view matches and a feud with Bianca Belair. Unfortunately, she was injured soon after, and surgery and recovery put her out of action the rest of the year. Now she’s about to return to the ring, and she’s hitting 2K22 with a pretty stellar 88 if you consider she was hurt for a chunk of the year. Frankly, we would expect no less from the creator of Ding Dong Hello.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio Ratings:

2006: 87

2008: 86

2009: 88

2009 (DEC): 87

2011: 88

Present Day: 90

Dominik Mysterio Rating: 79

As the cover star for WWE 2K22 and the person in the spotlight for the WK Showcase, Rey understandably has several versions of himself in the game to choose from. Several have unique ratings depending on where they are in his career, and we’ve listed them all above. The highest score is current day Rey, which comes in at 90.

2K22 will also be Dominik Mysterio’s first time in the series, and the young superstar comes in hitting the ground running with a rating of 79.

Sami Zayn

Rating: 80

WWE’s newest Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has had an entertaining year, going to battle with everyone from Kevin Owens and Logan Paul to Johnny Knoxville and Shinsuke Nakamura. With his penchant for thinking everything is a conspiracy, he probably won’t take the 81 rating very well, but guess we’ll see.

Natalya

Rating: 84

It doesn’t get much more royal than the Hart family, and Natalya continues to represent the family well in the ring and adding some gold to their lengthy resume with her reign alongside Tamina as Women’s Tag Team Champions. She was excited to hear her rating, and when it was revealed to be an 84, she was still quite happy, which worked out for Ronnie 2K.

The Usos

Rating: 85 (Jey and Jimmy Uso)

The Usos have enjoyed immense success in 2021 and 2022, as they are part of the reigning SmackDown faction The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns. You knew they would score a high rating as a result, and both come in with an 85 rating, which is solid for one of the best teams in the business.

Kofi Kingston

Rating: 88

The last time there was a 2K game Kofi-Mania was going strong, and he would end up climbing the mountain to become WWE Champion during an amazing run. Kingston continues to be one of the most popular superstars in the company, and he comes into WWE 2K222 with a strong 88 rating.

Ricochet

Rating: 82

During his rating reveal it was mentioned that Ricochet is one of the most popular superstars in the 2K series, and he estimated his score would be an 89 as a result. It turned out to be an 81, but King Woods used his Kingly powers to raise that to an 82.

The Miz

Rating: 86

The Miz is always a shining star in WWE and continues to be a force in pop culture with his Miz and Mrs show and appearances on shows like Dancing With The Stars. That’s probably why he was a bit upset at his current rating of 86, especially since he was previously rated at a 90 in a past game.

Happy Corbin

Rating: 81

2021 was quite the rollercoaster ride for Happy Corbin, who started out as King and then ended up trying to steal the Money in the Bank briefcase when things got low. Then he hit the jackpot and became Happy Corbin, though we wouldn’t describe his reaction to his 81 rating in 2K22 as happy…

Shayna Baszler

Rating: 84

Shayna Baszler is used to wreaking havoc in the ring, and now players will be able to punish their opponents with her vicious moveset in 2K22 as well. Baszler is regarded as one of the deadliest superstars thanks to her MMA background, which is probably why she was a little bummed that her rating wasn’t higher. That said, ann 84 is still great, and she will be a difficult foe to take down when the game launches as a result.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (Street Profits)

Rating: Montez Ford (82) and Angelo Dawkins (80)

The Street Profits continue. tobe one of the most popular Tag Teams in WWE, and they will be just as lethal in the 2K series, though they do each have their own individual ratings. Montez Ford comes in with an 82 rating while Angelo Dawkins comes in with an 80 rating, and Ford did add that Dawkins should be the same.

Naomi

Rating: 79

Fans got to see some of Naomi’s entrance in WWE 2K22, which looks fantastic, and the Feel the Glow Superstar will be hitting the game with a score of 79. Naomi’s athleticism is rarely matched, so she seems bound to hit the 80 tier sooner rather than later.

Charlotte Flair

Rating: 90

Charlotte Flair is currently ruling over SmackDown as the SmackDown Women’s Champion, and thanks to Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble win she will face Flair at WrestleMania. Flair comes into 2K22 with a strong rating of 90, which is in between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

Sasha Banks

Rating: 88

The Legit Boss has had a stellar year so far and 2021 was big as well, so you knew Sasha Banks was going to be high in the ratings. During the reveal of 3 of the 4 Horsewomen, Banks came in with a 88 Rating, which was kind of low to be honest. Then again, Banks can own opponents no matter what rating she has.

Becky Lynch

Rating: 92

Becky Lynch came back with a vengeance last year at SummerSlam, quickly becoming the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Since then she’s moved to Raw and evolved into Big Time Becks, and her reign doesn’t look to be over either. Now she’s back in 2K22 with a rating of 92.

Edge

Rating: 91

Edge shocked everyone when he returned in the Royal Rumble, and since then he’s been in the title mix and battling it out with the best of the best in WWE. Fans are excited to see how he plays in 2K22, and he comes in with a rating of 91. While he felt he had been higher in previous games, he accepted the current rating.

Beth Phoenix

Rating: 87

The legendary Beth Phoenix recently returned to the ring with her husband Edge, taking on The Miz and Maryse. She learned her rating was 87, and while it could’ve been higher, 87 is nothing to be upset about in the least.

Riddle

Rating: 85

Riddle was feeling pretty confident going in and even predicted he would be at an 86. He came in right under that with a rating of 85, and while he was bummed, it might have been because he got the answer wrong and not his actual rating.

Liv Morgan

Rating: 77

Liv Morgan is coming off of a stellar 2021 and looks to make 2022 the year of Liv, but she wasn’t too thrilled with her latest 2K Rating. She had previously said her last rating was 69, and she was hoping for an 80. At 77, it’s not too far off, and is a big change from last time. At this rate, next year’s game rating will be well into the 80s.

Cesaro

Rating: 84

The Swiss Superman was all smiles when he heard his rating, and will be a force to be reckoned with when players bring him into the ring against any opponent. At an 84 he will pose a problem for everyone, and we can’t wait to see him swing around whoever is unfortunate enough to face him.

AJ Styles

Rating: 91

AJ Styles was thinking he should be in the 89 to 90 range, and no lower, and he was right on the money, as he came in with a rating of 91. He was pretty happy with that too, especially since as he put it “training a monster” for most of the year.

Seth Rollins

Rating: 91

Seth FreakinGg Rollins is tearing it up in WWE as always and continues to be one of the biggest stars in the company. He even almost dethroned Roman Reigns if not for some shenanigans by The Bloodline, so you expected him to be high, though he wasn’t over the moon that he was only a 91.

Rhea Ripley

Rating: 86

Speaking of powerhouses, Rhea Ripley will without a doubt be a favorite in 2K22, and looks to be a force to be reckoned with. The Monday Night Raw star is currently in a feud with Nikki A.S.H., who is also playable in 2K22, and Ripley packs a punch with. rating of 86.

Brock Lesnar

Rating: 94

Brock Lesnar is one. of the biggest forces in WWE today, and the recent WWE Champion is looking to take the Universal Championship for himself after being screwed out of his title by Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Funnily enough, Lesnar comes in right behind Reigns in the ratings with a still super impressive 94.

Io Shirai

Rating: 82

The Genius of the Sky just found herself a new tag partner in Kay Lee Ray on NXT, and could end up winning the Women’s Dusty Cup very soon. Fans have been hoping she will make a move to Raw or SmackDown soon, and thanks to GM Mode you can have her show up anywhere in 2K22, which gives her a rating of 82.

Shotzi

Rating: 77

Shotzi enjoyed immense success in NXT over the past two years before she debuted on WWE SmackDown, and now she hopes to enter the title scene once again to claim her time in the SmackDown spotlight and the SmackDown Women’s Championship as well. We also know that Shotzi will have her full tank entrance, and she hits the game with a 77 rating.

Finn Balor

Rating: 87

Finn Balor had a fantastic 2021 in NXT with another lengthy NXT Championship reign and then moved to Raw for a faceoff against Roman Reigns that paved the way for the return of The Demon. No word yet on whether the Demon attire will be available (we figure it will be), but Balor fans will be happy with his 87 rating.

Carmella

Rating: 79

The most beautiful woman in WWE wouldn’t miss out on all the WWE 2K22 fun, and while we have seen shots of her in the game, we didn’t know her rating until now. The former Staten Island Princess comes in with a rating of 79.

Goldberg

Rating: 88

Goldberg is back in WWE for a shot at Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship, and you’ll be able to play as the WWE and WCW favorite in the game as well. Goldberg is one of the game’s most impressive character models so far, and he hits the game with a rating of 88.

Austin Theory

Rating: 80

Austin Theory is moving up the ranks on Monday Night Raw after a successful run in NXT as part of The Way, and the superstar will be fully playable in 2K22. You won’t even have to steal any golden eggs to play as him either, and he comes in with a rating of 80.

Kay Lee Ray

Rating: 81

Kay Lee Ray has been tearing up NXT UK and is now making Mandy Rose’s life a nightmare on NXT, and fans will be able to recreate all of that in 2K22. While we don’t see her favorite baseball bat by her side, she’ll be more than lethal with a rating of 81.

Macho Man Randy Savage

Rating: 88

Another Legend who will be in 2K22 is Macho Man Randy Savage, who can be seen launching from the top rope for his patented Flying Elbow Drop. This one shows him in action in the ring, so we’re excited to see what the team has in store for this full entrance. He’ll be a force to be reckoned with, as he holds a rating of 88.

Chyna

Rating: 87

The Ninth Wonder of the World will also be in the mix, as the newest trailer gives us a longer look at Chyna’s entrance. She’s firing off the Pyro Bazooka in the footage and then getting ready to slam some poor unsuspecting fool in the ring, and she hits the ring with a 87 rating.

Booker T

Rating: 88

Get ready sucka, because it’s time for Booker T! The fan favorite will be back in action in 2K22 and ready to deliver some punishment. His entrance looks great so far, and he will be ready to throw down with a 88 rating.

Big Boss Man

Rating: 81

WWE 2K22 will feature a bevy of legends on the roster, including the Big Boss Man, and the newest trailer even gives. USA look at his entrance and a rather spot-on likeness. He’s equipped with his trademark weapon and heading down to the ring with an 81 rating.

Nikki A.S.H.

Rating: 82

The People’s Superhero Nikki A.S.H. is making her debut in 2K22, though Nikki Cross has been in previous games. Still, now the Almost Superhero gets a run in the game, and she packs a powerful punch with a rating of 82.

Kane

Rating: 82

The Big Red Monster will always be a powerful force in WWE, and it will be no different in 2K22. Kane will make a return to the series, and in 2K22 Kane will sport a rating of 82, so get ready to bring the heat.

Eddie Guerrero

Rating: 90

It doesn’t get much more legendary than Latino Heat himself Eddie Guerrero, and fans should be happy with his rating, as the beloved superstar comes in with a stellar rating of 90. We haven’t seen his entrance yet in 2K22, but if the other classic entrances in the game are anything to go by, it should be fantastic.

Big E

Rating: 87

Next up is Big E, who couldn’t be more thrilled to be in 2K22 and makes sure you understand you need to pick him, though really, why wouldn’t you? He is one of the most positive superstars around and a force to be reckoned with in the ring, so it’s really a win-win.

Alexa Bliss

Rating: 84

Fans are definitely excited for Alexa Bliss to make her 2K22 debut, and though she probably won’t be playable with all those supernatural powers she’s been wielding as of late, she still ranks an impressive 84.

Roman Reigns

Rating: 95

The Tribal Chief comes in with one of the highest scores in the game, and understandably so, as no one has dominated WWE in recent memory like the Head of the Table, who comes in with a 95. We think Reigns would be pleased, especially since his score is higher than a certain opponent of his…

Bobby Lashley

Rating: 91

First up is the rating for Bobby Lashley, who is a monster in the ring. During the announcement video he revealed he was hoping for a rating of 1000, though with the cap being 100, that was not going to be likely. The rating was revealed as 91, and while he wasn’t thrilled, he was okay with it for now.

Drew McIntyre

Rating: 91

Drew McIntyre is up next, and after being asked quite a few times what his rating would be, he was pretty curious himself. He then revealed his rating as 91, the same as Lashley.

Kevin Nash (nWo)

Rating: 90

Next up is the legends collective of the nWo, and first is the former Diesel Kevin Nash. Nash was always a powerhouse in the ring, and his rating reflects it, as he comes in right under Lashley and McIntyre at 90.

Hulk Hogan (nWo)

Rating: 92

Next we have Hollywood Hogan, aka Hulk Hogan, and as a legendary star in not just WWE but also professional wrestling, it makes sense that he comes in at 92.

Scott Hall (nWo)

Rating: 90

Next we have the always entertaining Scott Hall, who teamed with Nash when they went to WCW and created the nWo and then again when they returned to WWE. Hall also has the same rating as Nash at 90.

Syxx (nWo)

Rating: 88

Rounding out the nWo in 2K22 is Syxx (aka X-Pac), and is sporting a higher rating as well, as 2K22 revealed he has a rating of 88.

Bianca Belair

https://twitter.com/WWEgames/status/1486368419540832263

Rating: 86

Bianca Belair is one of the biggest stars in WWE at the moment, and The EST was excited to reveal her rating in the above video. The rating is 86, and it’s probably the only one so far that I disagree with most. Belair should have probably been at least 89 if not in the 90s, but let us know what you think of her rating and what you feel it should be in the comments!