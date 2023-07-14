WWE 2K23 Reveals Ratings and Entrances for Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy

WWE 2K23 has steadily brought a number of new WWE Superstars to the game's already extensive roster, but 2K23's next update is easily one of its most anticipated. The man and myth known as Bray Wyatt will finally be making his WWE 2K23 debut in the upcoming Revel with Wyatt Pack, and he's bringing along Uncle Howdy, who will also be fully playable as a free update. 2K finally revealed the ratings for both Wyatt and Howdy, who come in at an impressive 89 and 84 respectively (via The SmackDown Hotel). 2K also revealed their full entrances, and you can watch those below.

Wyatt now has his new look and the upgraded entrance he revealed in his Extreme Rules return. The door swings open amidst all the fog and smoke, accompanied by Wyatt's new theme. The camera zooms in and reveals Wyatt holding this lamp with the black mask on, just like he had at Extreme Rules and has subsequently had during his appearances on SmackDown.

Uncle Howdy's entrance has also been revealed, and this one might be my favorite of the two. While it doesn't feature some of the grander elements that Wyatt's does, there's a foreboding and creep factor to it that really sets it apart, and the music flows with the look and concept perfectly.

In both cases, the footage cuts off before we get to see him in action in the ring, but hopefully, we'll get some gameplay of him soon. The good news is that it won't be long before we see him in the game, as the Revel with Wyatt Pack releases on July 19th.

The new DLC won't just feature Wyatt and Uncle Howdy though. In addition to those two, fans will also be able to play as Monday Night Raw superstar and Viking Raiders ally Valhalla, the Human Wrecking Machine Zeus, Schism leader Joe Gacy, and NXT superstar Blair Davenport. Like previous packs, it's a solid mix of main roster stars, NXT stars, and legends, and after this there will be one last pack in the WWE 2K23 season pass next month.

The Bad News U Pack will release on August 16th and will feature Eve Torres, Wade Barrett, Damon Kemp, Andre Chase, and Nathan Frazer. In the past few releases, there have been a few free additions to the roster that weren't previously announced as well. That included Candice LeRae, Michin, and now Uncle Howdy. Perhaps we might see one more by the time the last pack releases, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

What do you think of the new DLC, and are you excited to play as Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!