WWE NXT's Tiffany Stratton Reacts to WWE 2K23 Debut and Reveals Gear She Hopes Fans Create in the Game

WWE 2K23 continues to make its roster even better with new Superstar additions, and this week 2K introduced five more WWE Superstars into the already impressive mix. That included NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton, Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, and The O.C.'s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and fans are already jumping in the ring with the game's newest additions. Before Stratton competes for a spot in the finals of the NXT Women's Championship Tournament, ComicBook.com's Matt Aguilar had the chance to speak with the Superstar all about her wrestling game debut and the process of being recreated in the hit series, and she even revealed which gear she hopes to see recreated by fans in-game down the line.

It's got to feel pretty special to be featured in a video game, and Stratton is definitely thrilled, though it's still all kind of surreal at the moment. That said, Stratton does feel like this should've happened sooner. "Yeah, it's definitely still surreal. I mean it doesn't really feel real, but I definitely feel like it should have happened a couple months ago. Why is this just happening now, to be honest, but whatever. It was only a matter of time."

(Photo: 2K)

Stratton is happy with how 2K captured her in WWE 2K23, and revealed how the team went about bringing her into the game as well as her entrance, her moveset, and more. They even got the moonsault down, which is one of the most impressive moonsaults in WWE.

"It was cool. It was in this truck just pulled over in the parking lot and they sat you down in this chair and there's a bunch of cameras around you and they made you make all these ridiculous facial expressions. I have to say that I have a beautiful bone structure and they captured it perfectly within the game, so props to them," Stratton said.

The WWE 2K community is always beyond impressive, and ever since 2K23 was released, the community has created new wrestlers, wrestlers from different companies, arenas, logos, and a bevy of unique gears using the Creation Suite. Sometimes it's literally the day after an event and the gear is already recreated in the game. While Stratton comes with standard gear in the game, there is a selection of gears she would love to see brought to life by the community.

(Photo: 2K)

"Yeah, I've definitely stepped up my gear game," Stratton said. "I wish it could have been my silver gear, any of my silver gears. Even the gold gear I have now, I would love for the fans to recreate. Yeah, I love all of my current gear that I've been wearing." When I mentioned that they will be on it in a flash, Stratton said "Yeah, I've already seen stuff on Twitter."

We might just see another new gear from Stratton on NXT TV soon, as she will take on Roxanne Perez in the NXT Women's Championship Tournament semifinals next week. If she takes down Perez, she will move on to the Finals, which will take place at NXT Battleground, and she will face either Cora Jade or Lyra Valkyria.

As for WWE 2K23, Stratton is available as part of The Pretty Sweet DLC Pack, which is the second of five DLC packs for the game. Up next is the Race to NXT Pack, which releases next month, and you can find the full rundown on the upcoming DLC below.

Race to NXT Pack

Release Date: June 14

Harley Race;

Ivy Nile;

Wendy Choo;

Tony D'Angelo;

Trick Williams.

Revel with Wyatt Pack

Release Date: July 19

Bray Wyatt;

Zeus;

Valhalla;

Joe Gacy;

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack

Release Date: August 16

Eve Torres;

Wade Barrett;

Damon Kemp;

Andre Chase;

Nathan Frazer.

What do you think of the new DLC, and will Stratton be the next NXT Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!