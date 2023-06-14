WWE 2K23 Patch 1.12 Update Brings Race to NXT DLC Support, Crash Fixes, and More

WWE 2K23 is rolling out even more WWE Superstars for its already impressive roster, and the newest Patch update prepares the game for the new Superstars along with a bevy of improvements and bug fixes, and the patch update is now live across all consoles. The new DLC is the Race to NXT, which brings five more Superstars to the roster, and the patch also brings an additional level of polish to several other WWE Superstars. Several reported crashes were also addressed (like when a barricade was broken during a match) as well as things like props in custom arenas not saving and audio issues regarding the NXT UK Women's Champion. You can find the full list of updates in the patch below, and you can find the review right here.

GENERAL

● Added polish to multiple WWE Superstars

● Various stability improvements

● Added support for Race to NXT DLC pack.

GAMEPLAY

● Addressed reported concerns of a crash occurring when a barricade is broken during gameplay

● Addressed reported concerns of match rules not being applied correctly when the win condition of "2 out of 3 Falls" was on

● Addressed reported concerns of only one title being displayed in double title matches

CREATE

● Improved stability throughout multiple create modes

● Addressed reported concerns of props in custom arenas not being saved properly

UNIVERSE

● General compatibility and stability bug fixes

MyGM

● Addressed reported concerns of the Morale and Stamina of Keeper Stars not resetting at the end of a season

MyFACTION

● General bug fixes

AUDIO

● Addressed reported concerns of the NXT UK Women's Champion being announced incorrectly

In addition to the officially announced DLC Superstars, 2K and Visual Concepts have also surprised fans with free roster additions, as well as other free updates that help to bring the roster and overall looks current. Things like Damage CTRL's updated entrance have been added to the game, as well as fully playable Superstars like Candice LeRae and Mia Yim (Michin).

WWE 2K23 Associate Producer Bryan Williams revealed during an interview with The Pro Wrestling Shoot that those additions will be taken on a case-by-case basis, taking into account whether or not adding a Superstar into the framework will break the game in any way. Williams said, "We do have some more, I guess we would call them free roster additions that will be made available sooner rather than later, so be on the lookout for that."

A few names that come to mind as hopeful additions include several more recent WWE returns like Emma, Tegan Nox, as well as updates to Superstars that bring their looks in line with their current TV appearances. That group might include Nikki Cross, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Cora Jade, T-Bar (now Dijak), and The LWO. You can find the remaining lineup for DLC below.

Revel with Wyatt Pack

Release Date: July 19

Bray Wyatt;

Zeus;

Valhalla;

Joe Gacy;

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack

Release Date: August 16

Eve Torres;

Wade Barrett;

Damon Kemp;

Andre Chase;

Nathan Frazer.

