WWE 2K23 Reveals Two New Superstars and Gameplay Updates in Patch 1.10

WWE 2K23 will bring its latest DLC pack to the game tomorrow, but you don't have to wait until then to add new superstars to the roster. Today 2K revealed its latest patch for the game (patch 1.10), which is now live on all platforms, and two WWE superstars are included in the new update. 2K has added Mia Yim and Candice LeRae to the roster, which is great since both superstars weren't with the company for a while, and so weren't included in this game's roster. They made their returns to WWE in the time between, but now they are fully playable in the game, and 2K also used the patch to address gameplay issues, bugs, overall stability, and more. You can find our full review right here.

Other highlights from the patch include that created Championship names will now appear during entrances, Rumble winners in Universe will now be booked in a Title match at WrestleMania, and fixes to MyGM, including making sure that official Tag partners always have good chemistry. Dana Brooke's entrance music was also updated, and you can find the full rundown below.

GENERAL

Added Mia Yim and Candice LeRae as playable Superstars

GAMEPLAY

Addressed reported concerns where Superstars might warp or clip

Addressed reported concerns of reversals not triggering

Addressed reported concerns of managers not appearing for Player 2

Addressed reported concerns of users being unable to perform the Tombstone Piledriver

Addressed reported concerns of users ending up in an infinite run

Addressed reported concerns of jittering when breaking out of entrances

Addressed reported concerns of running springboards not connecting

Addressed reported concerns of limb damage not being accurate

Adjusted AI navigation

Addressed reported concerns involving Zoey Stark's running knee when performed at ringside

An attacker will now properly fall through the top of The Cell during Suplex City

Diving attacks on the announcers' table can now be interrupted before the attacker climbs the top rope

Adjusted the breakout timing on Leg Sweep 2

Re-implemented exhausted Finishers using the new Fatigue system

ONLINE

Improved stability in online matches

Improved overall experience when joining a session or accepting an invite

Improved overall experience with Community Creations uploads and downloads

Improved stability when using customized content in online matches

Improved experience when resetting teams or participants in online lobbies

CREATE

Improved stability within multiple Create modes

Addressed reported concerns with the video preview within Create-an-Entrance

Addressed reported concerns related to applying images, patterns, and movies in Create-an-Arena

Created Championship names will now appear during in-game entrances

Addressed reported concerns of the color picker freezing in Create-a-Superstar

Improved overall consistency when creating custom arenas

UNIVERSE

Improved overall stability

Addressed reported concerns of certain trios transitioning to tag Create-a-Victory

Addressed reported concerns where deleting shows caused issues with Rivalry action

Addressed reported concerns of the Rivalry actions menu appearing blank when editing an in-progress show

Superstars that win the Royal Rumble will now properly be booked in a title match at Wrestlemania

Naturally occurring managers will now properly appear on the match card

MyGM

Addressed formatting when playing in Arabic

Addressed reported concerns of title belts not appearing consistently during entrances

Addressed reported concerns of display issues when using Contract Negotiation Power

Added trophy silhouettes in Career Standing to make it easier to see how close a player is to getting to 10

Improved presentation of Rivalry level increase

Addressed reported concerns of official tag team partners not having good chemistry at all times

Addressed reported concerns of a crash when participating in a Season with a full roster of Created Superstars

MyFACTION

General fixes and improvements

MyRISE

General fixes and improvements

AUDIO

Updated Dana Brooke's entrance music

What have you thought of WWE 2K23 so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!