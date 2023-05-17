WWE 2K23 Reveals Two New Superstars and Gameplay Updates in Patch 1.10
WWE 2K23 will bring its latest DLC pack to the game tomorrow, but you don't have to wait until then to add new superstars to the roster. Today 2K revealed its latest patch for the game (patch 1.10), which is now live on all platforms, and two WWE superstars are included in the new update. 2K has added Mia Yim and Candice LeRae to the roster, which is great since both superstars weren't with the company for a while, and so weren't included in this game's roster. They made their returns to WWE in the time between, but now they are fully playable in the game, and 2K also used the patch to address gameplay issues, bugs, overall stability, and more. You can find our full review right here.
Other highlights from the patch include that created Championship names will now appear during entrances, Rumble winners in Universe will now be booked in a Title match at WrestleMania, and fixes to MyGM, including making sure that official Tag partners always have good chemistry. Dana Brooke's entrance music was also updated, and you can find the full rundown below.
GENERAL
Added Mia Yim and Candice LeRae as playable Superstars
GAMEPLAY
Addressed reported concerns where Superstars might warp or clip
Addressed reported concerns of reversals not triggering
Addressed reported concerns of managers not appearing for Player 2
Addressed reported concerns of users being unable to perform the Tombstone Piledriver
Addressed reported concerns of users ending up in an infinite run
Addressed reported concerns of jittering when breaking out of entrances
Addressed reported concerns of running springboards not connecting
Addressed reported concerns of limb damage not being accurate
Adjusted AI navigation
Addressed reported concerns involving Zoey Stark's running knee when performed at ringside
An attacker will now properly fall through the top of The Cell during Suplex City
Diving attacks on the announcers' table can now be interrupted before the attacker climbs the top rope
Adjusted the breakout timing on Leg Sweep 2
Re-implemented exhausted Finishers using the new Fatigue system
ONLINE
Improved stability in online matches
Improved overall experience when joining a session or accepting an invite
Improved overall experience with Community Creations uploads and downloads
Improved stability when using customized content in online matches
Improved experience when resetting teams or participants in online lobbies
CREATE
Improved stability within multiple Create modes
Addressed reported concerns with the video preview within Create-an-Entrance
Addressed reported concerns related to applying images, patterns, and movies in Create-an-Arena
Created Championship names will now appear during in-game entrances
Addressed reported concerns of the color picker freezing in Create-a-Superstar
Improved overall consistency when creating custom arenas
UNIVERSE
Improved overall stability
Addressed reported concerns of certain trios transitioning to tag Create-a-Victory
Addressed reported concerns where deleting shows caused issues with Rivalry action
Addressed reported concerns of the Rivalry actions menu appearing blank when editing an in-progress show
Superstars that win the Royal Rumble will now properly be booked in a title match at Wrestlemania
Naturally occurring managers will now properly appear on the match card
MyGM
Addressed formatting when playing in Arabic
Addressed reported concerns of title belts not appearing consistently during entrances
Addressed reported concerns of display issues when using Contract Negotiation Power
Added trophy silhouettes in Career Standing to make it easier to see how close a player is to getting to 10
Improved presentation of Rivalry level increase
Addressed reported concerns of official tag team partners not having good chemistry at all times
Addressed reported concerns of a crash when participating in a Season with a full roster of Created Superstars
MyFACTION
General fixes and improvements
MyRISE
General fixes and improvements
AUDIO
Updated Dana Brooke's entrance music
Updated Dana Brooke's entrance music