WWE Addresses Jimmy Uso's Arrest in Roman Reigns Segment on SmackDown

Tonight was the last episode of SmackDown in the ThunderDome, and it was quite fitting to kick it off with none other than the Universal Champion himself Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief came out with Paul Heyman and after a round of Roman Sucks chants took the microphone to address the crowd. He looked mildly annoyed and said "I know a lot of you at home didn't like the fact that I wasn't here last week. There's a lot I didn't like about last week either, but if there's one thing I won't stand for is a liar like Edge coming out here saying that I fear him. That he's in my head. I'm an honest man so I would tell the truth, in our main event WrestleMania match for maybe like one moment."

"If you ask any fighter, ask Brock, they will tell you, fear can sometimes happen, so maybe for 10 or 20 seconds, there might have been a little doubt, a little fear," Reigns said.

"But what did that do? It propelled me," Reigns said. "What happened that night. I smashed him. I stacked him. And I pinned him and we printed a shirt because of this, so don't ever come out here and say you're in my head and I fear you because no. The only way you got to me was because I was not focused. Because I had so much going on with my family that I wasn't even worried about you."

"But since we're talking about family, this might be a good point to handle some business," Reigns said.

Then the Usos music hit and Jimmy came out to the ring. Jimmy said he was missed last week, saying Reigns must have been on vacation. Reigns then said if he was on vacation he deserved it, but he wasn't, and that he was doing Jimmy's job too.

Then Jey came out to the ring, and looked pretty amped. He then said he was back but not for Reigns or Jimmy, but both for the family. Jey then talked to Jimmy about his current situation, saying "Keep your head up and let's keep doing what we do, and that's becoming 7 time Tag Team Champions."

Then Reigns said they can succeed if they do it his way, and all three embraced. Reigns looked happy with the result, and it seems the crew is back together and more solid than ever, and they are going. to be a hard takedown for anyone.

