WWE Addresses WWE 2K22's Critical and Commercial Performance

There was a substantial amount of pressure on WWE's 2K series after the backlash to WWE 2K20, but after a skipped year and an engine and visuals overhaul the series seems to be back on track with WWE 2K22. The game has had a positive reception amongst fans and recently it received its first pack of DLC, and during today's WWE Financial Earnings Call WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon addressed the game's critical and commercial performance. McMahon had nothing but great things to say about WWE 2K22 and the response to the game, and you can find her full comments below.

"We were extremely pleased with the relaunch of our premium video game console franchise, WWE 2K," McMahon said. "After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners at Take-Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations. WWE 2K22 was a commercial and critical success, with the highest Metacritic scores on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms in franchise history. With over 6.5 million hours viewed on Twitch to date."

It's a much different tone compared to WWE 2K20's reception, which ended up causing that division to take a big hit in revenue, something WWE revealed during a previous earnings call. That's not the case this time around, and there are several new packs of content coming over the next few months that will bring more Superstars to the game's roster.

Since launch 2K has also brought some unexpected updates to the game, including a fan-requested one by bringing the Tag Team Championships into the fan-favorite My GM Mode. It previously only featured the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Raw Women's Championship, and SmackDown Women's Championship. A patch later on brought the Tag Team Championships into the mode, and hopefully, we'll get more updates to the already excellent mode moving forward.

