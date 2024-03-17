WWE Adds Three More Matches to WrestleMania 40 Card

The WrestleMania 40 card is starting to fill up fast, with three matches being made official for the biggest wrestling event of the year in just the past day. Two matches stemmed from last night's SmackDown, while the other was a natural conclusion after this week's Monday Night Raw, and all three feature some of WWE's most prominent players. The first is an extension of The Bloodline feud that's been playing out over the past few years, as Jey Uso will face his brother Jimmy Uso one-on-one. Then there's the United States Championship Triple Threat match featuring Logan Paul defending his Title from Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, and the final match will have LA Knight taking on AJ Styles one-on-one.

Out of all the matches, the Jey vs Jimmy match has been the longest coming, as this feud goes all the way back to when Jey was part of The Bloodline. Jey then left the group after turning on Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes managed to get him on the Monday Night Raw roster, where he's been a big-time babyface ever since.

Meanwhile, Jimmy has continued to be part of The Bloodline with Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and now The Rock, and he's taken it about himself to meddle with his brother's success and cost him some major matches. Now the two will settle it in the ring at WrestleMania 40, and it remains to be seen if this match will have any ramifications for the matches involving the Bloodline throughout WrestleMania weekend.

The next match on the card is the United States Championship Triple Threat match, and centering around Paul and the bad blood he's built up with Owens and Orton. Owens and Paul came to blows several times and even fought for the Title at one point, so there's no shortage of issues there. For Orton, that feud has developed recently, and mainly stems from his exchanges with Paul's recent best friends Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Orton has come close to hitting Paul with an RKO, and even delivered an RKO to KSI, and now he will have a chance to finally connect with one on Paul in the ring.

The final new addition comes from SmackDown as well. Knight vs Styles has been building up since Styles returned to SmackDown and turned heel, alienating himself from his allies in The O.C. in the process. Styles turned his back on his friends and then took issue with Knight declaring himself the megastar and saying he was the rightful next contender to Reigns' Championship. Styles has ambushed Knight in the weeks since, but things really hit overdrive between the two after Elimination Chamber.

Knight was in the Elimination Chamber match to secure a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, but any hopes of that were crushed when Styles showed up out of nowhere and attacked him, leading to his elimination. Since then Knight has been attempting to get his hands on Styles, but Styles has managed to stay away from him. Now the two will be able to settle the score at WrestleMania 40. Here's the current WrestleMania 40 card so far.

WrestleMania 40 Updated Card

Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins (Winner either bans Bloodline or Adds Bloodline Rules Stipulation to Undisputed Title Match)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs. Bayley

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Becky Lynch

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (C) vs. Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

What do you think of the WrestleMania 40 card so far? Let us know in the comments, and you can also talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!