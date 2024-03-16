The Rock Brings Back Hollywood Entrance Theme on WWE SmackDown

The road to WWE's WrestleMania 40 continues on tonight's SmackDown, and The Rock got things started for The Bloodline. It didn't take long for Rock to get people talking either, as Rock headed came out to his normal introduction but then his music switched things up to go with his new heel persona, bringing back a new version of his Hollywood Rock theme. It definitely suits his current Bloodline status, and Rock seemed to be enjoying it as he headed to the ring. This is very much an updated version of Hollywood Rock, so why not bring the theme back too? You can hear the theme in the post below.

Rock would go on to sing a song and take some shots at Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, something he's made a habit of ever since he crossed paths with Rhodes at the WrestleMania 40 press conference. The Rock had a lot to say on SmackDown, where he answered Cody's challenge for a one-on-one match with a simple and to the point no. He wasn't about to not counter with a challenge of his own though.

"Cody Rhodes, you think you're tough? You can go one-on-one with The Rock. Are you an idiot? You have the biggest match of your career, going against the biggest Champion in WWE, and you're challenging The Rock? We saw your challenge. We heard your challenge. We had a laugh about your challenge," The Rock said. "We are businessmen though, and we have a counteroffer for you. Here's the counteroffer. Cody you think you're tough, you and your new best friend and walking emoji clown show Seth Rollins. How about this?"

"On night 1 of WrestleMania, the biggest Tag Team match in the history of the WWE, The biggest Tag Team match in the history of professional wrestling," Rock said. "It's going to be Cody, Seth, against the Universal Champion and The People's Champion The Rock."

Since then Rollins and Rhodes accepted the challenge, and they will team up to face Rock and Reigns on night 1 of WrestleMania 40. The stakes for that match will decide the difficulty of night 2's match against Reigns, as if Cody and Seth lose, it's going to be much more difficult for Cody to finish the story.

That's because of the Bloodline Rules stipulation, which means that the Bloodline can pretty much do whatever they want. Rock can interfere, as can Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, and they can also use whatever they want throughout the match. There's also the added element that if Rhodes can't win the match, he won't get another shot at Reigns, which is something The Rock will make sure of.

