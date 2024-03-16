WWE Reveals Logan Paul's United States Title Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 40

Logan Paul made his presence felt throughout tonight's WWE SmackDown, but then he would make a personal appearance later in the show. This ended up not working out so great for the current United States Champion however, as before the night was over he would finally learn who his opponent would be for WrestleMania 40. That's not exactly correct though, as SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis would reveal to Paul that he would not just be facing Randy Orton for the Title, but he would also be facing Kevin Owens, and it would be a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship. Paul was not very happy with this decision, and you can see how it played out in the post below.

During SmackDown Paul's newest best friends Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were out by the ring, as Waller had a match with Orton. Orton would slam Waller onto the announce table, made even more painful by the fact that it didn't break.

Then Orton wound up for an RKO and connected, slamming Waller to the mat and getting the win., much to Paul's dismay as he sat in on commentary. Orton was attacked by Theory though, who had him set up for a punch from Paul. Kevin Owens then hit the ring and made the save, though he almost got hit with an RKO in the process.

Paul was still pretty happy with himself as he left the ring, but he was stopped by General Manager Nick Aldis on his way backstage. Aldis revealed that he was ready to tell Paul who his opponents were for WrestleMania, saying that Paul would have to defend the United States Title from both Orton and Owens. Orton and Owens looked a bit surprised and unsure of how to feel, but they took it in stride. Paul on the other hand was clearly upset and a little distraught by the revelation.

There's some clear bad blood between Orton and Paul, as well as Owens and Paul, so the Champ will have a difficult time finding a way to survive that match and walk aways with his Title. Last week Paul announced a new partnership deal between himself, KSI, and WWE, which will make Prime the official logo of the ring mat at WWE's premium live events. It was a big deal for Paul and KSI, and KSI even made an appearance on the show, but it didn't end well for him.

That's because before they could finish celebrating, Orton hit the ring and tried to hit Paul with an RKO. Paul ran out of the ring before that could happen, but KSI wasn't as lucky, and ended up getting hit with an RKO instead. Orton wasn't done though, and he would pour Prime all over KSI in the center of the ring to add insult to injury. That said, Orton did like the drink before he made an example of KSI, so it's kind of an endorsement, right?

