Every Match Announced for AEW Dynamite and NXT Oct. 14 Episodes

All Elite Wrestling will celebrate its one-year anniversary as a weekly televised program on next week's AEW Dynamite. And to honor the occasion, three championship matches have been confirmed for the show. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will take on the unstoppable Lance Archer, Cody Rhodes will defend his TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy just one week after winning it back and FTR will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Best Friends. Despite having massive competition, NXT has yet to announce anything for next week's show. We'll update this list every time a match or segment is confirmed for the episode.

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer The Champ @JonMoxley doesn't have time to celebrate when @LanceHoyt is next up 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/D8rX6jp1ej — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 8, 2020 Archer is the latest star to try and dethrone Moxley as world champion, winning the Casino Battle Royale back at All Out. Meanwhile, Moxley's reign recently surpassed seven months and is on the verge of becoming the longest championship reign in AEW's young history. Since beating Chris Jericho for the title at Revolution, Moxley has defended the strap against Jake Hager, Brodie Lee, Brian Cage, Darby Allin, MJF, Eddie Kingston and The Butcher.

Ridge Holland Update Wishing you a speedy recovery, @RidgeWWE. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FqFwtSCsbA — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2020 As one of the newest additions to NXT's roster, Holland made an impact at NXT TakeOver 31 when he arrived at the end of the show holding an unconscious Adam Cole over his shoulder. He implied on this week's NXT that he was paid off to attack the former champion, but then suffered a knee injury while trying to catch Oney Lorcan during a brawl.

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy Business has just picked up for the #AEWDynamite Anniversary Show. 👍 @orangecassidy #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/h5JILnCoNU — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) October 8, 2020 Rhodes regained his TNT title in a brutal Dog Collar Match with Brodie Lee, and announced after the match that he'd be back to defend the title on the anniversary special. Orange Cassidy then appeared on the entrance ramp to throw out a challenge, while Rhodes accepted.

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. Best Friends IT'S OFFICIAL

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. Best Friends IT'S OFFICIAL

Next week on our Anniversary episode of Dynamite, It's FTR vs. Best Friends with the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line! WATCH #AEWDyanmite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/SSC8so2w0i — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2020 Since winning the tag titles FTR has been offering televised tag title matches, but only if they get to hand-pick the challengers and get a 20-minute time limit (a stipulation now known as the Brush With Greatness Match). Throughout that time the pair have openly ignored challenges from The Best Friends, the current No. 1 contenders in the division. After another round of mockery on this week's Dynamite, the champs finally accepted Trent and Chuck Taylor's challenge.

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. TBA NEXT WEEK!#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/h417vbFQL6 in select international markets on #FITE pic.twitter.com/guqXA4Bs8s — FITE (@FiteTV) October 8, 2020 The former WWE star will once again team with "Superbad" Kip Sabian, though their opponents have yet to be announced. Miro and Sabian won their first match as a team several weeks back against Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela.

MJF "Career-Defining Announcement" .@The_MJF is pure salt of the earth.

MJF "Career-Defining Announcement" .@The_MJF is pure salt of the earth.

Celebrate 30 years of Jericho NOW on @TNTDrama.#Jericho30 pic.twitter.com/klxYsLqqnB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2020 MJF opted to interrupt Chris Jericho's 30-year anniversary celebration at the end of this week's Dynamite in order to present "Le Champion" with a few gifts (which Jericho quickly brushed off). Friedman then said he'd be making a "career-defining announcement" next week, further playing into the idea that he might be joining the Inner Circle faction.