Every Match Announced for AEW Dynamite and NXT Oct. 14 Episodes

All Elite Wrestling will celebrate its one-year anniversary on this week’s Dynamite, and to commemorate the occasion the episode will feature four championship matches on free television for the first time in company history. On the verge of becoming the longest-reigning champion in company, Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer — who only has one loss on his record since arriving in AEW. Cody Rhodes will defend his TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy, FTR will finally grant The Best Friends a shot at their tag titles and Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Big Swole.

Meanwhile, NXT will continue its build to its Halloween Havoc special with an NXT North American Championship match and a tag match to determine who will take on Breezango next for the NXT tag titles.

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer

NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest vs. Dexter Lumis

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy

NXT Tag Team Championships No. 1 Contender: Undisputed Era vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. Best Friends

Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Big Swole

Ember Moon Promo

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. TBA

NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae

MJF’s ‘Career-Defining’ Announcement

