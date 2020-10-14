Every Match Announced for AEW Dynamite and NXT Oct. 14 Episodes

All Elite Wrestling will celebrate its one-year anniversary on this week’s Dynamite, and to commemorate the occasion the episode will feature four championship matches on free television for the first time in company history. On the verge of becoming the longest-reigning champion in company, Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer — who only has one loss on his record since arriving in AEW. Cody Rhodes will defend his TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy, FTR will finally grant The Best Friends a shot at their tag titles and Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Big Swole.

Meanwhile, NXT will continue its build to its Halloween Havoc special with an NXT North American Championship match and a tag match to determine who will take on Breezango next for the NXT tag titles.

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer

The Champ @JonMoxley doesn’t have time to celebrate when @LanceHoyt is next up 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/D8rX6jp1ej — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 8, 2020

NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest vs. Dexter Lumis

Been watching this dude for a minute. He’s legit! He’s also weird as hell. But same story. A sweet reckoning and my reign of infamy continues. 🏹#LiveForever https://t.co/ukmGFFWZcR pic.twitter.com/s0Qt164U6V — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) October 14, 2020

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Orange Cassidy

This Wednesday is @AEW ANNIVERSARY and the gold is on the line – join us 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/GwwBE1wKIS — Cody (@CodyRhodes) October 11, 2020

NXT Tag Team Championships No. 1 Contender: Undisputed Era vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. Best Friends

TONIGHT on Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championships are on the line as the number one contender’s Best Friends @trentylocks & @SexyChuckieT challenge the champions FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood.



WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/gpgaqUfps3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 14, 2020

Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory

EXCLUSIVE: There’s quite the score to settle TONIGHT on @WWENXT!



“Since @JohnnyGargano wants to run his mouth, I went and talked to @RealKingRegal and it looks like we’re gonna have ourselves a match tonight on #WWENXT!” – @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/9DxMvV0ctR — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 14, 2020

AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Big Swole

TONIGHT on Dynamite, the AEW Women’s Championship is on the line as the challenger @SwoleWorld takes on the champion @shidahikaru!



WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c pic.twitter.com/L8CqjDLLWC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 14, 2020

Ember Moon Promo

What’s next for @WWEEmberMoon?



Hear from the recently returned Superstar TONIGHT on #WWENXT at 8/7 C.https://t.co/gc9NVKvffx — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 14, 2020

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. TBA

One year @AEW anniversary show tonight! Also going live on https://t.co/C5EKQKjhBI at 12E to discuss pic.twitter.com/W0mnlNCu5P — Miro (@ToBeMiro) October 14, 2020

NXT Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae

#WWENXT has the number 1 Women’s Division anywhere on the planet. It’s not up for debate.



Tonight, two of the very best compete to become the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Title at #HalloweenHavoc. DO NOT MISS THIS!



(Weirdos are welcome)



8/7c on @USA_Network 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ar56yTGZo4 — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) October 14, 2020

MJF’s ‘Career-Defining’ Announcement