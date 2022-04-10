WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera Get Married

WWE’s Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera officially tied the knot on Saturday, as confirmed by PEOPLE magazine, at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California. Blis s was previously engaged to former WWE star Buddy Murphy, but the pair split in 2018. Two years later it was revealed that she was dating Cabrera and in November 2020 it was announced that the pair were engaged. Bliss described the wedding to PEOPLE as “rockstar” themed.

“It’s very us,” Cabrera told the outlet. “The whole thing’s meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal.”

During the couple’s interview weeks before the ceremony, Cabrera went in-depth about his wedding vows while Bliss talked extensively about her wedding dress.

“Mine came to me in a dream,” Cabrera said. “It was like 4 a.m., and I had this dream about me reading the vows to her. I was uncontrollably crying, but I was reading the vows, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s good stuff!’ So I woke up in the middle of the night and started jotting it down. That led to writing more and more and more. I’ll probably be tweaking up until the day of, but that’s just the writer in me … or I may just scratch it and go improv.”

“With my dress, there wasn’t anything that I knew I wanted, I just knew what I didn’t want,” Bliss said. “I was scrolling through different designers on Instagram and Pinterest and all these things, and I came across Netta BenShabu’s designs, and I really loved them. I knew, like, ‘OK, so this is who I’m going to buy my dress from.’…Two days later, Ryan coincidentally was like, ‘Hey, so I set you up a dress appointment with this boutique in L.A., Kinsley James, and they actually have a designer who wants to design a dress for you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I already have a designer in mind.’ He was like, ‘Oh, well at least go hear her out. Her name is Netta BenShabu.’ I was like, ‘Wait, what?’”

“It was like a snowball of ideas,” she later added. “As soon as I put on the dress that I customized, I was like, ‘This is my dress.’ I got emotional. The one thing everyone who I show my dress to says is, ‘That’s you. That is you in a dress.’”