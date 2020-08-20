WWE's Alexa Bliss Reveals Who Set Her up With Boyfriend Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss is currently one of the biggest female wrestlers in the roster of World Wrestling Entertainment, and it turns out that one of the male superstars was responsible for her current relationship with singer/songwriter Ryan Cabrera! The Miz, the often showboating brawler whose personality helped to elevate him to the top of the charts within the organization, was stated as being the one responsible for these two love birds finding one another and beginning their relationship that began earlier this year!

Currently, in the world of the WWE, Alexa Bliss has been fighting an almost supernatural battle as Bray Wyatt's terrifying alter ego of the Fiend has been targeting her, having attacked her in a recent live event. With many believing that Alexa Bliss is on a crash course in becoming Wyatt's fictional deity known as Sister Abigail, fans are definitely anxious to see what the upcoming Summerslam match has in store not only for the Fiend and Braun Strowman, but also for Bliss herself!

In a recent interview on the Bellas Podcast, Alexa addressed just how she had met Cabrera, and what the Miz's role was in bringing these two performers together into a happy relationship:

"So, Miz, who's best friends with Ryan called him and asked about him dating Alexa Bliss and Ryan had no clue who I was. Miz ended up telling him it's a girl he works with. Then we started chatting and he asked me to go to one of his shows and asks where I'm from. I tell him I'm in Orlando and he says he was flying to Orlando at the time for a show. I thought, 'Maybe' because I know how musicians are, I've dated them before. I ended up going to the show and he invited me out after the show and I turned him down, but we continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing."

