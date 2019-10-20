WWE RAW: Seth Rollins Segment, Ric Flair, and More Announced For Monday’s Show

WWE RAW takes place in Cleveland, Ohio this Monday night and the card continues to become more clear as we get closer to showtime.

First of all, WWE has announced that Seth Rollins will be on the show to explain why he burned down the set of the Firefly Funhouse at the conclusion of last Monday’s show. If you didn’t see it (or haven’t heard about it) you must have been completely away from the wrestling media over the last few days as the segment has been heavily criticized by almost everyone.

Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt continue to build toward their Universal Championship match on October 31st at WWE Crown Jewel. The match is being advertised as a falls count anywhere bout that “can’t be stopped for any reason,” an obvious nod to the controversial finish to their match at Hell In A Cell.

Also announced for Monday’s RAW:

Rey Mysterio appears live on the show

Sin Cara vs. Andrade

The Street Profits and a mystery partner vs. The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles)

Ric Flair reveals the final member of Team Flair for Crown Jewel

