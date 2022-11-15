WWE's Reported Plans for Austin Theory After His Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In

WWE spent a good chunk of this week's Monday Night Raw trying to rehabilitate Austin Theory following his disastrous Money in the Bank cash-in on Seth Rollins last week. It started with Theory cutting a promo backstage, explaining how with Roman Reigns being so heavily protected by The Bloodline, it only made sense for him to look elsewhere to use the contract and turned his attention to Rollins. He was then antagonized by Dolph Ziggler into a match, which saw him hit his finisher twice before tossing Ziggler outside the ring and repeatedly attacking him before the ref called for a disqualification. Theory then jumped Rollins after the main event.

While his presentation remained mostly unchanged, Theory looked noticeably more aggressive throughout the show and seemed to abandon his selfie gimmick. Dave Meltzer further explained WWE's plans for him on Wrestling Observer Radio, saying WWE wants to portray Theory as more "vicious." He then speculated that a program between Rollins and Theory could lead to the Survivor Series WarGames pay-per-view on Nov. 26 in Boston.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Card

Men's Survivor Series WarGames

Women's Survivor Series WarGames: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBD vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

There's still no confirmation of what the Men's WarGames match will be, but all signs point to The Bloodline taking on Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch and a yet-to-be-named fifth wrestler.

Austin Theory vs. John Cena

Theory has been publicly pushing for a match with John Cena, to the point where the two had a backstage confrontation the last time Cena was on Raw. Cena is reportedly gearing up to compete at WrestleMania 39 next April but his opponent has not been confirmed.

"It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I'm in the ring with John Cena, man, I don't know what to say. I don't know what I'm gonna say. I don't know. I have no idea just because like you're saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we'd actually have for a story. Man that's just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure," Theory told The New York Post back in June.