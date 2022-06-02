Austin Theory on John Cena’s Advice, Still Pushing for SummerSlam Match With Cena

Austin Theory spoke with New York Post this week ahead of his United States Championship match with Austin Theory at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. The 24-year-old star has spoken often in the past about how John Cena is one of his biggest inspirations and has openly called out the 16-time world champion to a match at SummerSlam this July. But behind the scenes Theory and Cena talk often, with the former WrestleMania main eventer imparting words of wisdom to the young rising star.

“It just depends what we’re talking about,” Theory said when asked what kinds of advice Cena gives him. “Typically it’s work-related and how can you improve this or what looks better to you here. Honestly man, not even advice he’s given me but I think just his character. Watching him as I was growing up, the whole ‘Never give up’ [slogan.] As cheesy as people may think that sounds, that mentality, that never-give-up mentality is what really helped me through my life and really got me to this point. And I think a lot of people that see me as the 24-year-old United States champion, the youngest in WWE history, and how I’ve gotten here so far is that mindset, that never-give-up attitude. That’s something that’s been an inspiration to me and that’s definitely somebody that’s a big influence on me and helps me guide my way.”

“It kind of just blows my mind. It’s so wild. I don’t want to say I didn’t expect it because I’ve always had the motivation and the drive and the determination to be here. But to actually think like, ‘Oh whoa, I can actually get some advice from John Cena’ is just mind-blowing. When you think, who’s your ultimate inspiration in life, whether it’s a baseball player, a football player, a WWE superstar, and to finally meet them and be able to conversate with them about work and how to get better and get to that next level, it’s wild,” he added, talking about how it feels to be able to talk with one of his heroes.

Regarding the potential SummerSlam match — “It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I’m in the ring with John Cena, man, I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what I’m gonna say. I don’t know. I have no idea just because like you’re saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we’d actually have for a story. Man that’s just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure.”

Cena responded to one of Theory’s taunts online by writing back, “Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes.”