WWE's Bayley Reveals Who She Wants to Fight at WrestleMania

The road to WrestleMania 39 is well underway, and while some of the matches have been solidified, a host of other big matches have yet to be unveiled for the two-night card. That includes Damage CTRL's leader and member of WWE's Four Horsewomen Bayley, and while we aren't sure who she will face at the biggest event of the year, we do now know her preference. On today's episode of The Bump, Bayley revealed she wants to face Michael Cole at WrestleMania 39, and she would love to be the one to break his undefeated streak.

Bayley said "I would love to have a match with Michael Cole. I mean, he comes up to me every single time I see him and he goes, 'When are we gonna have our match? I'm undefeated. Let's do it.' And I'm like, dude, I have a lot to do. But there will come a day when I can finally whoop him and maybe take his job."

Bayley wants that match to happen at WrestleMania 39, and she's already revealed who she wants the special guest referee to be too. "I want it next WrestleMania. I want Kayla [Braxton] as the special guest referee."

Bayley and Cole have been mortal enemies for a while, and that really amped up during WWE's ThunderDome era. Without a crowd due to the pandemic, Bayley and Cole's back and forth and banter became a constant highlight, and they continued their feud across social media. Even while Bayley was injured and away from the ring, she consistently took jabs at Cole and he would come back with barbs of his own on TV.

Since returning the feud has only escalated, as Bayley and Damage CTRL frequently stop by SmackDown thanks to their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Bayley always looks to knock Cole down a peg or two when she's on the blue brand, and Bayley has also shared hilarious texts from Cole flaunting his undefeated streak at WrestleMania, something he seems to do when WrestleMania week comes around.

Bayley and Damage CTRL are probably a lock for WrestleMania in some way, and while it might not be a Bayley vs Cole match, fans would definitely love to see how something like that would play out, especially with Bayley and Cole at the center of it.

Do you think WWE will ever make this happen? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

