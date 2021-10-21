Becky Lynch Escapes WWE Crown Jewel With the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch narrowly escaped her triple threat match at Crown Jewel on Thursday afternoon as the SmackDown Women’s Champion. The final moments of the match saw Bianca Belair nail “The Man” with a K.O.D., only for Sasha Banks to try and run in and steal the pin. Belair saw it coming but the pair eventually wound up outside the ring. Banks sprinted in only for Lynch to roll her up and grab the ropes to keep “The Boss” down for a three count.

Lynch’s victory now poses an awkward situation for the WWE Women’s Division. She’s currently the SmackDown Women’s champ but was drafted to Raw, while Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was drafted to move to the Blue Brand. It’s possible WWE makes the two swap titles as they did with The New Day and The Street Profits last year, or they could have the pair wrestle with both titles on the line at Survivor Series. Stay tuned for updates on the situation.

