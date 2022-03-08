Becky Lynch Hospitalized Following WWE House Show Injury

Becky Lynch took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she had suffered a fractured voice box following a WWE Live Event in Allentown, PA on Sunday. Lynch took part in a triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and Belair, the latter of whom she blamed for the injury. Lynch wrote, “Unfortunately I will not be at #WWERaw tonight. Not only did Bianca whip me mercilessly with the illegal weapon that is her hair last week, but last night in the main event of #WWEAllentown she tried to take away my biggest weapon, the spoken word, by fracturing my voice box. She can’t keep me down that easily. I’ll be coming for her next week. You can’t spell Wrestlemania without I!!!!!”

Lynch is currently booked to face Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 on April 2, continuing the fued the pair have had ever since Lynch returned from hiatus and beat Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in a mere 26 seconds at SummerSlam 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lynch returned from having her first child, a daughter named Roux, at SummerSlam and has been working as a heel ever since. However, she later admitted in an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character that she nearly considered retiring after becoming a mother.

“Sometimes I think I’m a glutton for punishment because I love a challenge. So, stepping away, I knew that I’d be losing my top spot, but then it was a challenge!” Lynch said at the time. “And I think I envision everything as a ‘Rocky’ montage, right? So, coming back, I’m just always like, ‘How can this be a ‘Rocky’ movie?’ So, I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, then coming back and wondering if I was still going to be able to go. If I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn’t know. I didn’t know how anything was going to go, but I think if anything, it just made me hungrier.”

“Yeah, probably,” she continued when asked if she was unsure about a comeback. “I was probably 60 percent sure that I was going to come back. But, you know, there is that 40 percent. I don’t know how I’m going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman, with no other real priorities — but as a mom, and as a person who’s in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn’t know how I was going to be. I didn’t know if it was going to change me so much that I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe I just want to be at home now.’ I do not just want to be at home now.”