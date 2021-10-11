When Becky Lynch announced she was pregnant with her first child in May 2020, she stated in an interview with ESPN that she had every intention of returning to the WWE full-time after she had her baby. “The Man” and Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, Roux, back in December and the former WrestleMania main eventer wouldn’t return to action until SummerSlam in August. Lynch revealed on the latest Out of Character episode with Ryan Satin that, after she had her kid, she was only about 60% certain she’d return to wrestling.

“Sometimes I think I’m a glutton for punishment, because I love a challenge. So, stepping away, I knew that I’d be losing my top spot, but then it was a challenge!” Lynch said. “And I think I envision everything as a ‘Rocky’ montage, right? So, coming back, I’m just always like, ‘How can this be a ‘Rocky’ movie?’ So, I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, then coming back and wondering if I was still going to be able to go. If I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn’t know. I didn’t know how anything was going to go, but I think if anything, it just made me hungrier.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, probably,” she continued when asked if she was unsure about a comeback. “I was probably 60 percent sure that I was going to come back. But, you know, there is that 40 percent. I don’t know how I’m going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman, with no other real priorities — but as a mom, and as a person who’s in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn’t know how I was going to be. I didn’t know if it was going to change me so much that I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe I just want to be at home now.’ I do not just want to be at home now.”

Lynch immediately won the SmackDown Women’s Championship upon her return and will now defend it against both Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. She’s scheduled to team up with Charlotte Flair on tonight’s edition of Raw and will face Banks one-on-one during this week’s SmackDown.