WWE Raw: Bianca Belair Nails Becky Lynch With Seven Braid Whips

Becky Lynch took multiple shots to the stomach during a six-woman tag team match on this week’s Monday Night Raw. The bout saw Lynch team with Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to face Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair. Lynch repeatedly attacked Belair’s braid throughout the match, which finally resulted in “The EST” grabbing her braid out of Lynch’s hands and whacking her with it seven times. Lynch scurried away and showed off the welts from the entrance ramp, leaving Belair in the ring to nail A.S.H. with the KOD and win.

Belair will challenge Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania on April 2, attempting to finally redeem the 26-second loss she suffered against Lynch at SummerSlam. If she wins, this will mark the second year in a row where Belair has defeated one of the Four Horsewomen at WrestleMania to become a champion.

https://twitter.com/womenstitles/status/1498479473959870464?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“But for me, I think I’ve been able to come out on top of it all by just recovering so quickly,” Belair told Inside the Ropes last year while reflecting on that match. “And I think my journey, everything has been coming so quickly and I’ve just been capitalizing off of it and rising to the occasion and continue to build my reputation as someone who is always dependable and shows up and shows out and puts on a great show and performs and you know, I have a reputation being great at what I do. But I think coming out of this, most people would see me getting beat in twenty-six seconds [and think] ‘oh no, it’s the end of her.’ But I think it’s kind of showing how much the fans are behind me, how much I really am the EST. I’m not going to give up and whenever I see an occasion keep going. So I think it’s a great story. Great feud with Becky and you know when and if – I will say when I get my title back – it’s going to be an even bigger moment for me.”

Check out the updated lineup for WrestleMania 38 below:

WrestleMania Saturday (April 2)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Dominik & Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

WrestleMania Sunday (April 3)

WWE Championship and Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Additional Matches