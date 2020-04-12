Becky Lynch Reveals How the Coronavirus Pandemic Has Affected Her and Seth Rollins’ Wedding

WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch announced their engagement back in August 2019. Unfortunately, as has been the case with so many WWE events, their wedding is being affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Lynch revealed in a new interview with Extra this weekend that the date for their ceremony has unfortunately been pushed back, though she’s not too upset about the ordeal.

“Yeah it has, that’s going to to get pushed back, obviously. Look, at the end of the day, I’m going to be with him forever,” Lynch said. “So it doesn’t matter if we get married next month or next year or two days from now, it’s all the same, but it would be better if my family and friends could be there.”

Lynch wouldn’t give any details on the wedding itself, only that it would be “on this side of the pond.”

“The Man” also talked about what she and Rollins have been up to during the pandemic.

“We’re doing good too,” Lynch said. “Seth has his own gym that he owns in Iowa that’s shut down so we can still go in there and train by ourselves. Then being able to be home and cook and catch up on shows that I’ve never watched, do acting classes online, and read and try to learn different things, it’s been great.”

Lynch successfully retained her Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 last weekend, while Rollins lost what wound up being a No Disqualification match against Kevin Owens.

