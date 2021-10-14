Becky Lynch Still Believes She’ll Get a One-on-One WWE Match With Ronda Rousey

A one-on-one match with Ronda Rousey has eluded Becky Lynch for years. By now you’ve probably heard the story between the two — a match was originally scheduled for Survivor Series 2018, Nia Jax accidentally concussed Lynch beforehand to have it scrapped, and their match at WrestleMania 35 eventually turned into a triple threat with Charlotte Flair and a “Winner Take All” stipulation added into the equation. Rousey stepped away from the company after that match and since then both she and Lynch have welcomed their first children with Travis Browne and Seth Rollins, respectively.

But even though it’s been over two years since Rousey stepped back in a WWE ring, Lynch still remains confident that she’ll get that match eventually. She told Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast (h/t Fightful), “Yeah, and I do think it will. The fact that I’ve had a baby and came back so great that she’ll probably want to one-up me and she’ll try to come back in three months. Then I’ll be right there to punch her right in the face, give her a Rock Bottom, out of here in 20 seconds, Ronda.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Elsewhere in the same interview, Lynch opened up about her internal debate over whether or not to return to wrestling after having her daughter, Roux, back in December. She wound up returning at SummerSlam back in August.

“Sometimes I think I’m a glutton for punishment, because I love a challenge. So, stepping away, I knew that I’d be losing my top spot, but then it was a challenge!” Lynch said. “And I think I envision everything as a ‘Rocky’ montage, right? So, coming back, I’m just always like, ‘How can this be a ‘Rocky’ movie?’ So, I like that challenge of going away, being away for a year and a half, then coming back and wondering if I was still going to be able to go. If I still wanted to go. If everything was going to change and maybe I would just want to be at home. I didn’t know. I didn’t know how anything was going to go, but I think if anything, it just made me hungrier.”

“Yeah, probably,” she continued when asked if she was unsure about a comeback. “I was probably 60 percent sure that I was going to come back. But, you know, there is that 40 percent. I don’t know how I’m going to be as a mother. I know how I am as a single woman, with no other real priorities — but as a mom, and as a person who’s in charge of this tiny little baby, I didn’t know how I was going to be. I didn’t know if it was going to change me so much that I was like, ‘You know what? Maybe I just want to be at home now.’ I do not just want to be at home now.”