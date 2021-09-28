UFC Hall of Famer and WWE Star Ronda Rousey Announces Birth of Her Daughter

UFC Hall of Famer and former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne officially announced the birth of their first child on Monday. Rousey and Browne welcomed their daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne with photos showing the baby’s hand as she rested across both of them. Rousey announced she was expecting via a YouTube video back in April, saying, “I’ve been pregnant since January, so four months, so woo baby bump, I can’t hide it anymore, so it’s time to show it off. And I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we’ve been on and there’s definitely much more to the story that we’ll be telling later, but here you go.”

The pair then announced La’akea’s gender via a Pokemon-themed reveal. The 34-year-old has not competed in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019 as she and Browne announced weeks later that they were going to take time to try and start a family. She was then spotted training multiple times in a wrestling ring throughout 2020, but any plans for a return were quickly halted.

During her hiatus, Rousey didn’t hesitate to call out wrestling fans who started to boo her as her championship reign went along. By the time WrestleMania 35 rolled around fans had firmly sided with Becky Lynch over “The Rowdy One.”

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude,’” Rousey said in an interview with Steve-O last year. “My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f—ing home!’ And that was basically it.”

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again,” she added. “But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”